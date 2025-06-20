Love Island USA's Chelley and Ace's relationship outside the villa revealed

20 June 2025, 15:09

Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show
Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show. Picture: Instagram/@_slimthin/Peacock

By Hope Wilson

Following weeks of speculation, Chelley and Ace's relationship prior to Love Island USA has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island USA stars Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene have faced rumours the pair knew each other before the show started and now Chelley's team have confirmed the rumours.

In a season which has showcased a love triangle with Huda Mustafa, Jeremiah Brown and Iris Kendall as well as a surprise connection between Hannah Fields and Pepe Garcia, a new talking point has emerged with Chelley and Ace.

Whilst the pair did confirm to host Ariana Maddox that they had crossed paths before entering the villa, rumours have been swirling that the pair had been dating for years and were even secretly married.

With chatter online continuing to escalate, Chelley's team have decided to set the record straight about her connection with Ace.

Chelley and Ace's relationship has been under scrutiny
Chelley and Ace's relationship has been under scrutiny. Picture: Peacock

Taking to Chelley's Instagram page, her team wrote: "We want to be transparent and clear the air, as some of the rumours have gotten far from the truth.

"Chelley and Ace briefly crossed paths in New York and later connected on social media.

"They were never in a relationship, never lived together, and there are no children or hidden past.

"What’s unfolding now is real and unscripted, and could change at any moment. We’re fully supporting Chelley, wherever her heart leads and with whomever she chooses to couple with."

Chelley's team released a statement about her relationship with Ace
Chelley's team released a statement about her relationship with Ace. Picture: Instagram/@_slimthin

This comes after fans suspected Ace and Chelley's romance was bigger than it appeared on screen, with some even speculating the two were lying about the depth of their connection.

The couple have had a strong bond whilst on the show, with Ace saying of Chelley, "Every time she walks those stars, no matter who she’s with, she lights up the room. I’m just excited to get to know her every day."

Ace and Chelley are one of the couples on Love Island USA
Ace and Chelley are one of the couples on Love Island USA. Picture: Peacock

The couple have had a relatively smooth journey whilst in the villa, however fans suspect things may change when Casa Amor arrives.

One fan wrote on Instagram: "Everyone wants them together but let’s be honest, ACE IS GONE ONCE CASA AMOR HAPPENS…"

Another added: "I don’t even play about her in the slightest he better behave"

While a third stated: "Ace better treat you right or he’s gonna get it"

Viewers will have to wait to see how their relationship continues as Love Island USA continues to air.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz?

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz? Age, job, how they met and marriage explained

Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

Heart Live in Ibiza

Heart Live in Ibiza: Watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise

6 most bizarre moments from Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand

Inside Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand with wife Liz at River Haven

Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture

Love Island's Yasmin's posture explained after fans 'work out' reason for sitting straight

Love Island

Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie.

Kim Woodburn’s family 'slam' Aggie MacKenzie for 'hurtful' remarks following her death

What happens between Yasmin and Harry in the hideaway?

Love Island first look: Harry and Yasmin sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

Lee Ryan has announced his wife is pregnant

Blue's Lee Ryan announces he's expecting his sixth child in sweet video

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

When will this UK heatwave will end?

How long is the heatwave going to last?

Weather

Love Island contestants Harry and Ben have had hair transplants

Love Island's Ben and Harry's dramatic hair transplants revealed in unrecognisable pictures
Love Island contestants have gone back to their 'normal' jobs

Love Island cast who returned to their day jobs after the show

Love Island

What has shocked Meg and Megan?

Love Island first look: Yasmin pursues Harry and Harrison dumps one girl

Love Island

Why did the Princess of Wales pull out of Royal Ascot?

Why Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot at the last minute

Love Island fans believe they know who Harrison picked out of Toni and Malisha

Love Island fans 'already know' who has been dumped after spotting vital 'clue'

Love Island

Harrison Solomon is a Love Island season 12 contestant

Who is Harrison Solomon? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community.

Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK

Noel Edmonds made his millions in TV and radio.

Noel Edmonds' net worth revealed as TV star unveils new life in New Zealand

Megan Clarke appears on Love Island season 12

Who is Love Island's Megan Clarke? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Shakira is looking for romance on Love Island

Who is Shakira Khan? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Helena Ford is appearing on Love Island season 12

Who is Helena Ford? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet?

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island