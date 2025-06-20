Love Island USA's Chelley and Ace's relationship outside the villa revealed

Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show. Picture: Instagram/@_slimthin/Peacock

By Hope Wilson

Following weeks of speculation, Chelley and Ace's relationship prior to Love Island USA has been revealed.

Love Island USA stars Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene have faced rumours the pair knew each other before the show started and now Chelley's team have confirmed the rumours.

In a season which has showcased a love triangle with Huda Mustafa, Jeremiah Brown and Iris Kendall as well as a surprise connection between Hannah Fields and Pepe Garcia, a new talking point has emerged with Chelley and Ace.

Whilst the pair did confirm to host Ariana Maddox that they had crossed paths before entering the villa, rumours have been swirling that the pair had been dating for years and were even secretly married.

With chatter online continuing to escalate, Chelley's team have decided to set the record straight about her connection with Ace.

Chelley and Ace's relationship has been under scrutiny. Picture: Peacock

Taking to Chelley's Instagram page, her team wrote: "We want to be transparent and clear the air, as some of the rumours have gotten far from the truth.

"Chelley and Ace briefly crossed paths in New York and later connected on social media.

"They were never in a relationship, never lived together, and there are no children or hidden past.

"What’s unfolding now is real and unscripted, and could change at any moment. We’re fully supporting Chelley, wherever her heart leads and with whomever she chooses to couple with."

Chelley's team released a statement about her relationship with Ace. Picture: Instagram/@_slimthin

This comes after fans suspected Ace and Chelley's romance was bigger than it appeared on screen, with some even speculating the two were lying about the depth of their connection.

The couple have had a strong bond whilst on the show, with Ace saying of Chelley, "Every time she walks those stars, no matter who she’s with, she lights up the room. I’m just excited to get to know her every day."

Ace and Chelley are one of the couples on Love Island USA. Picture: Peacock

The couple have had a relatively smooth journey whilst in the villa, however fans suspect things may change when Casa Amor arrives.

One fan wrote on Instagram: "Everyone wants them together but let’s be honest, ACE IS GONE ONCE CASA AMOR HAPPENS…"

Another added: "I don’t even play about her in the slightest he better behave"

While a third stated: "Ace better treat you right or he’s gonna get it"

Viewers will have to wait to see how their relationship continues as Love Island USA continues to air.