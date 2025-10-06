Love Island's Zach Noble and Molly Marsh's split gets messy as Mitch Taylor gets involved

Love Island's Molly and Zach split earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Zachariah Noble's pal Mitch Taylor takes a swipe at ex Molly Marsh.

Love Island fans saw long term couple Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh split for the second time in July 2025 and judging by his recent social media behaviour, it didn't end well.

Taking to Instagram to reveal a collection of pictures from his life lately, the former basketball player revealed his new back tattoo plus a series of photos of him working on his fitness. There was also a picture of a phone which read: "This part of my life is called me vs me."

Zach, 28, captioned the picture album: "WORKIN."

However, it was his former Love Island pal Mitch Taylor, also known as 'Messy Mitch' who really made things salty as he commented under the pictures: "Finally get to see the real Zach." Along with an emotional smiley face emoji and red heart.

Of course this prompted his followers to ask what he meant, with many presuming he was taking a swipe at Zach's ex Molly, and of course, his former love interest too.

A fan replied: "Have we not been seeing “the real Zach"?"

To which the reality star responded: "No."

Just to make the whole situation even more elusive and messy, Zach himself commented with a laughing and looking eyes emoji.

The subtle dig did not go unnoticed by fans but as of yet, Molly herself is yet to respond.

Molly confirmed in the summer that her and her Love Island relationship was over for the second time but insisted they split on good terms. She wrote at the time: "I just want to confirm the rumours. Myself and Zac have split up and are no longer together.

"We have parted ways as friends and thank you all for your love and support of our relationship over the past 2 years. Molly."

Love Island's Zach and Mitch have become good friends since their time in the villa. Picture: Mitchell Taylor/Instagram

They had a tricky Love Island villa journey but eventually came fourth on series 10. They were together for seven months outside of the show before they went their separate ways.

In August 2024 they reunited, and even moved in together, but 11 months later they called it quits for good.

With Love Island All Stars coming up, many are expecting either Molly or Zach to make the 2026 line up.

