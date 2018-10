Lovely Bones get most gripes

Peter Jackson's dramatisation of acclaimed novel The Lovely Bones has become the most complained-about film of the past year.

The British Board of Film Classification says cinema-goers were unhappy it was rated suitable for audiences aged 12 and upwards.



In its annual report - it says many viewers found the film to be a "shocking and unsettling experience".



The story revolves around a young girl who's murdered and watches over her family from heaven.