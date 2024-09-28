Luba Mushtuk facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, nationality, boyfriend and dancing career revealed

Luba Mushtuck has bene part of the Strictly Come Dancing team since 2016. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How tall is professional dancer Luba Mushtuk and is she married? Here's everything you need to know about the champion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Luba Mushtuk is back for another year on TV's Strictly Come Dancing and in 2024, she's partnered up with Nick Knowles.

With an extensive dancing career behind her, Luba has many championship titles to brag about along with some incredible achievements where she worked as a dancer and choreographer.

Close friends with the majority of the professional Strictly cast including Karen Hauer and Vito Coppola, you will find Luba joining them on all their individual dance tours. She's also close friends with the Thomas family after partnering up with Adam in 2023.

So who is Luba Mushtuk? Here's everything you need to know from her age, boyfriend and where she's from.

Luba Mushtuck has multiple dancing championship titles. Picture: Getty

How old is Luba Mushtuk and where is she from?

Born on November 14, Luba will celebrate her 35th birthday in 2024.

She began her early life in Saint Petersburg, Russia, but confirmed in 2023 she had officially become a British citizen.

How tall is Luba Mushtuk?

One of the taller females on the dance show, Luba is 5ft 7 which is around 1.7m in height.

Does Luba Mushtuk have a boyfriend? Is she married?

Not much is known about Luba's romantic life but it's believed she is currently single.

Of course, she has been linked to multiple partners during her showbiz career including Giovanni Pernice although she has always said they have a strong friendship.

Luba Mushtuck has kept her romantic life private. Picture: Getty

What are Luba Mushtuk's dancing achievements?

Like with most of the Strictly stars, Luba has a CV full of dancing wins to brag about. This includes being a four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship and an Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion.

She's also achieved second place in the European 10 Dance Championships and was a finalist at the Latin European Championships.

Luba has had many roles in the West End and Broadway versions of Burn The Floor and has joined fellow Strictly family members on their solo tours.

She's also worked as a successful choreographer.