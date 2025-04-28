Lucinda Light facts: Age, partner and MAFS Australia journey revealed

Lucinda Light is the host of The Honesty Box. Picture: Instagram/Lucinda Light

By Hope Wilson

How old is Lucinda Light, when was she on MAFS Australia, who was she married to and does she have a partner?

After finding fame on MAFS Australia, Lucinda Light has gone on to carve out a successful media career and is now presenting The Honesty Box alongside Vicky Pattison.

During her time on Married At First Sight, Lucinda garnered a large fan following after viewers fell in love with her no nonsense attitude towards her husband Timothy and fellow cast mates.

From releasing books and going on tour, Lucinda is showing no signs of slowing down. With her TV career continuing, many fans are keen to learn more about the host.

Here is everything you need to know about Lucinda Light including her age, job, MAFS Australia journey and love life.

Lucinda Light is best known for appearing on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Lucinda Light?

Lucinda is 44-years-old and originally from New South Wales in Australia.

As well as being a TV favourite, Lucinda is also an author, wedding celebrant, holistic counsellor and motivational speaker.

Lucinda Light has gained a legion of fans online. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight

Who is Lucinda Light's partner?

While she tends to keep her personal life private, Lucinda does not appear to currently be in a relationship.

However the TV star has stated that she would be open to meeting someone, telling Heart in 2024: "I'm absolutely carving out time next year to date, because I am looking for my husband and you know.

"It gets a bit lonely on the road, it would be great to have somebody to sort of bounce off and go back to, into the arms of. Yeah, I'm definitely missing that in my life. There's nothing I probably want more, to be honest."

Lucinda also hinted that a British partner could be on the cards, explaining: "I am open. I am, you know, I'm a little bit disenfranchised by what's going on Down Under. The last person I dated was a woman.

"So yeah, I think I would be definitely open to meet a European/ UK/ Irish fella. I think it just has to make sense, doesn't it, the person that you meet? And I'm just trusting the divine alignment from the universe that it's going to come at precisely the right moment."

Lucinda continued: "I just want to meet someone that, yeah, we really get each other. I suppose our lifestyles are quite complimentary. And I mean, the truth is I don't really plan to slow down anytime soon."

Lucinda became a fan favourite on MAFS Australia. Picture: We Are Gallos

When was Lucinda Light on MAFS Australia?

Lucinda was on season 11 of MAFS Australia, with the series airing in 2024. Whilst on the show Lucinda's presence made an impact on her fellow brides and grooms and she quickly became a fan favourite.

Speaking about her cast members, Lucinda revealed who she still kept in contact with, saying: "I've made some really special friends, particularly probably Andrea. She was quite a soul sister from the show, the two old birds, the two old brides.

"But yeah, I've made some really sweet friends there that I'll stay in contact with for a very long time. They're all super supportive of the journey and me of theirs."

Lucinda was a fan favourite on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Who was Lucinda Light married to on MAFS Australia?

During her time on MAFS Australia Lucinda was married to Timothy, however the pair didn't have a smooth journey on the show. While they ended the show as friends, it seems like relations have changed since the two exited the experiment.

When asked about her relationship with Tim, Lucinda said in 2024: "Everybody always asks me that one, the story of Tim and I. Sadly, we're not friends anymore.

"Not by my choice. Tim sort of opted out of that friendship. And yeah, my arms and doors are always open to Tim. I'd love to be friends with him."

She went on to add: "I'm still holding a lantern of hope for the friendship. So fingers crossed. He's a character. He's good fun, Tim."

Watch Lucinda talk about MAFS Australia here:

Lucinda Light talks MAFS Australia, new book and dating life!

What is The Honesty Box?

Presented by Lucinda and Vicky Pattison, The Honesty Box is a brand new reality dating series which sees a group of singles brought to an island paradise where lying is forbidden.

Dubbed the 'Truetopians', the contestants much be as truthful as possible on their quest for love, or else they risk losing the £100,000 prize fund.

Speaking about the show, Lucinda said: "We've had so many laughs creating the first season of this reality television show."

She added: "The basic concept is we're in a land of true-topia and really supporting people to be their most authentic and truer selves in love, in their love match."

Lucinda added: "There's a whole cast of characters and it's got a lot of heart and soul. And I love the role that I got given, it feels like it's just been like painted in the skies for me.

"So I loved that role so much, which was very much in support of the contributors and helping them see how amazing they are, and help tease out their authenticity and truth as the Sincerity Coach."