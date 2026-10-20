Love Island's Lucinda surprises fans with honest relationship confession about boyfriend Sean

20 October 2026, 13:30

Love Island's Lucinda has made a surprising confession about her relationship with Sean
Love Island's Lucinda has made a surprising confession about her relationship with Sean. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

All Stars couple became boyfriend and girlfriend in February 2026 but Lucinda Strafford has confessed all about their recent arguments.

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Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together controversial couple Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone with them declaring their love for one another and becoming an official couple within a matter of weeks.

Brought together in a less than perfect situation due to the usual triangles and dramas the ITV show brings, both Lucinda and Sean have gone on and thought against the odds.

Constantly sharing loved-up photos and jetting off on romantic getaways, the pair have easily emerged as one of the strongest connections from All Stars series 3. However, Lucinda has taken to her YouTube channel to admit it's not always perfect.

Asked if she wanted to marry Sean, her honest answer has left many followers surprised. She responded: "I love Sean to absolute pieces. He treats me like an absolute princess. But don't get me wrong, it's not always perfect.

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean have gone against the odds since leaving the All Stars villa
Love Island's Lucinda and Sean have gone against the odds since leaving the All Stars villa. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

"People probably think that me and Sean don’t argue but quite frankly we do have disagreements, and I wouldn’t say we have like big, big arguments but we do have disagreements on certain things."

Lucinda continued to explain her and Sean's arguments and falls outs but added she felt like they were a normal part of adult relationships.

"We never let it get out of control and we both do have so much respect for each other," the influencer added.

"There has been things in the past that upset each other, and that just is our relationship. We are just two really normal human beings."

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone met while on Love Island All Stars series 3
Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone met while on Love Island All Stars series 3. Picture: ITV

Lucinda then went back to the question of marriage and added that while she "absolutely" does want to marry him one day, they "have other things to look forward to before marriage".

The Love Island couple only recently celebrated their eight-month relationship milestone and the pair have been navigating a long-distance romance, with her living in Brighton and him in Hertfordshire.

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