Brave Lucy Davis shares inspiring message days after revealing terminal breast cancer news

25 August 2026, 13:55

Lucy Davis told fans she was "grateful" for their support over the last two weeks.
Lucy Davis told fans she was "grateful" for their support over the last two weeks. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The Office star Lucy Davis told fans they "can do anything and be anybody" in her first public appearance since sharing her heartbreaking health news.

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British actress Lucy Davis has thanked her fans for their kindness since opening up about her devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

The Office star, 53, tragically revealed that she had 'incurable' breast cancer earlier this month, sparking an outpouring of grief and support on social media.

Following her shock announcement online, she bravely stepped out for the first time to meet and greet her cheerleaders during a sci-fi convention in London on Saturday.

Sharing some heartfelt advice with the audience whilst appearing at For the Love of Fantasy & Sci Fi, she told the crowd she was "grateful" for the love she had felt over the last two weeks.

Lucy was first diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago.
Lucy was first diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago. Picture: Instagram

The comedy star, who famously played receptionist Dawn Tinsley in the BBC sitcom, took to the mic and offered up some inspiring words, telling fans: "It’s like this whole second family you never knew you had.

"Everyone is like a community, friendly, supportive of us, but you guys and each other. So I’m quite hopeful about that, to be honest.

"We need a bit more niceness in the world, and we get it here. So I’m grateful for you guys."

After speaking for some time, Lucy wrapped up her poignant message with words of encouragement, adding: "Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do or be anything that you want to do or be.

"We all grow up just with lies from the world telling us that we all have limitations, and none of us do.

"Our only limitations are the things that we think are limiting us. You can do anything and be anybody, and don’t apologise for it."

The actress played Dawn Tinsley in hit BBC sitcom The Office.
The actress played Dawn Tinsley in hit BBC sitcom The Office. Picture: Getty

Lucy shared the powerful sentiment just 11 days on from posting an initial video about her terminal breast cancer news.

In the emotional clip, she outlined the serious health problems she had been facing over the last year and a half.

Explaining that despite undergoing a gruelling treatment programme, her cancer had now spread and was sadly not curable.

She told her followers in the clip: "Hi friends. I wanted to share something with you all that I’ve kept to myself for a while but for various reasons would like to share now."

She explained: "A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo.

"The initial lump that I felt, wasn’t a ‘lump’ as such; rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny. I almost didn’t bother getting it checked. So I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything - get everything checked out.

"As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can. I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that.

"As some of you will know, the pain can really be something else. Standing and walking for too long a time can be hard, and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes (so if you see me toddling around in one, feel free to give me a push!)

She sadly told fans she 'doesn't know how long she has left'.
She sadly told fans she 'doesn't know how long she has left'. Picture: Instagram

"The thing that has been most vital to me is humour. I asked my friends and family to make fun of me as much as possible (which they’re really good at🙄), and most importantly of all to not treat me like a sick person. There’s nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you’re unwell.

"I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it. I’ll see my Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family; it’s far harder for them than for me.

"I’m still going to keep up all my work for animal rights. It’s so important to me🐾 And I still would like to keep working. I’m perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life.

"For those of you on a similar journey to mine, I do wish you well. Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose. Much love to you all🩷🎀."

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