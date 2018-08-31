TOWIE's Lucy Mecklenburgh wants Roxanne Pallett kicked out of the CBB house

31 August 2018, 08:50

CBB Roxeanne

By Alice Westoby

The Essex beauty is dating CBB housemate Ryan Thomas who Roxanne accused of 'punching' her.

Ryan Thomas has been given a formal warning by Big Brother after being accused of punching his fellow housemate, Roxanne Pallett who called him a 'woman beater'.

The incident occurred while Adam was play fighting with her in the kitchen.

Read more: Inside CBB star Ryan Thomas' famous family

After she went to the diary room feeling upset, she event went as far as telling Big Brother that she didn't feel sleeping in a room with him and was moved to a separate bedroom.

The 34-year-old's girlfriend, TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, has called for the Emmerdale actress to be removed from the CBB house and has started a campaign on Twitter to get the star removed.

She Tweeted: "Please RT or like if u want Roxanne removed. I don’t think she is mentally fit to be in the house. #cbb #getroxyout" as well as tweeting links to the complaints page on the Ofcom website.

She's not the only one fuming with Roxanne's behaviour as Ryan's brother, Scott Thomas took to Twitter and wrote: "I have now seen it all! Women like that are so dangerous! Trying to damage my brothers reputation over what was blatantly some harmless play fighting.

Be a drama queen all you want but don't try and ruin someone in the process! Nasty that!"

