Macca and Stevie Wonder collaborate

Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder have collaborated on a new track for the Macca's forthcoming album, Kisses On The Bottom.

The pop royalty have teamed up to record Only Our Hearts, having last worked together on 1982 track Ebony and Ivory



'I met him after recording all those years ago,' Sir Paul reportedly revealed. 'I’ve seen him off and on, but to record with him, we hadn’t done it in a while.



'But he’s such a genius. That’s one of the great things about this album. Everyone is such a great musician.'



Kisses On The Bottom is the former-Beatles' fifteenth solo album.