Macca: Playing live is like boxing

Even for an ex-Beatle, 2011 has been a special year for Paul McCartney.

The ‘Hey Jude’ singer has played sell-out gigs all over the world, and even played an intimate gig at the White House for Barack and Michelle Obama.

‘People often say to me, “You must be knackered,” but actually it’s invigorating. I wouldn’t have thought that,’ he reportedly revealed. ‘In actual fact it is energising. It is knackering but I always liken it to a heavyweight boxing match. The guy who wins might get smacked about a bit but when he gets up the next day he still feels good.’



Macca is looking forward to spending the festive season with his new wife Nancy Shevell and his grandchildren, but insists he only wants a modest gift this Christmas.



‘All I want for Christmas is a pair of black socks, ankle length,’ he is reported to have said. ‘It’s true.’