Macca's a grandfather, again

Sir Paul Mccartney's daughter Mary has given birth to a son, making him a grandfather for the eighth time.

Little Sid is Mary's fourth child and arrived on Saturday.



Mary's husband, writer Simon Aboud, tweeted, "Thanks to my amazing wife, our beautiful son Sid arrived safe and sound on Saturday to join our wonderful gang."

Paul's daughter Stella, the fashion designer also has four children.