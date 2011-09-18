Macca's 'return' marriage

Sir Paul Mccartney is set to marry fiancée Nancy Shevell in the same place he married his late wife Linda.

The couple posted their notice to marry on Wednesday at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. This means they could tie the knot as early as September 30th (two weeks after posting the banns) - though rumours suggest we'll have to wait until October.



Westminster City Council's superintendent registrar Alison Cathcart said "They were lovely, very relaxed and very charming and clearly in love with each other,"

"We have been called the Rock-and-Roll Venue, and that's a legacy of the Beatles because also Ringo Starr got married here. People like Liam Gallagher chose to get married here because of the Beatles connection ... a lot of people do."



