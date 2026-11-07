Maddie Ingoldsby facts: Professional dancer's age, partner, TV roles and more

Maddie Ingoldsby is a professional dancer who has just landed a huge TV deal with Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Maddie Ingoldsby has joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer, but she's no stranger to the spotlight.

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Maddie Ingoldsby is one of five new professional dancers joining Strictly Come Dancing for its 2026 series, bringing with her an impressive background in the world of dance and entertainment.

While she may be a new face to Strictly viewers, Maddie is no stranger to performing, having built a career that spans several areas of the entertainment industry.

Now taking to the ballroom alongside her celebrity partner, she's quickly becoming one to watch in this year's competition.

Here's everything you need to know about Maddie Ingoldsby including her age, where she's from and career.

Maggie Ingoldsby is 21-years-old with an impressive career in dancing and entertainment. Picture: Instagram/maddieingoldsby

Who is Maddie Ingoldsby?

Age: 21

From: Bournemouth

Instagram: @maddieingoldsby

At just 21-years-old Maggie is one of the youngest professional dancers in Strictly Come Dancing history, having joined the programme's professional line-up in 2026.

From Bournemouth, she grew up near London when she was young and attended a prep school in Buckinghamshire. She then attended the Nice n Easy Dance Studios in Bournemouth where she practiced with her professional partner Mark Chilcoat.

What are Maddie Ingoldsby's dancing achievements?

Maddie started dancing aged six and is a UK National Ballroom Champion and an eight-time Amateur 10-Dance World Champion, having also been crowned World Rising Star and Under-21 World Ballroom Champion.

Away from competitive dancing, Maddie has experience in acting and musical theatre, having played Annie in the West End as a child.

Maddie Ingoldsby is paired with former Love Island winner Cach Mercer for the dancing competition. Picture: Getty

Has Maddie Ingoldsby appeared on TV before?

Strictly isn't Maddie's first experience of appearing on television. She previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two as a child, before performing in a group routine with the professional dancers during a Christmas special.

She also appeared in the 2019 festive film Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson and Henry Golding.

Maddie played a younger version of Kate, the character portrayed by Emilia, in the romantic comedy.

Her role involved appearing in a childhood flashback sequence, showcasing her singing and acting talents alongside her dancing.

Does Maddie Ingoldsby have a boyfriend?

It appears as if Maddie is currently single with no mention of a romantic partner on her social media pages. However, she has so far remained private about her personal life.

How did Maddie Ingoldsby get her scar?

The professional dancer has never revealed the cause behind the scar on her face but has opened up about how it has become a part of who she is.

Upon her new-found fame on TV, Maddie was asked a lot of questions about her scar but insisted it was something she embraces rather than tries to hide.

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