The secret meaning of Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson's engagement ring

Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey got engaged during a luxury holiday to Los Angeles.

Made In Chelsea star Ryan Libbey designed an engagement ring based on girlfriend Louise Thompson's extensive wardrobe.

The gym-honed reality star showed off his softer side after it emerged he spent weeks choosing the perfect ring for his co-star girlfriend, 28.

Ryan, 28, who met Louise back in 2016 and proposed last week in Los Angeles, even opted for a heart-warming message on the band, which read "always yours".

Speaking of the moment he dropped to one knee, Louise told OK! Magazine that she “cried solidly for three days” after he popped the question.

She added: “It’s the most exciting thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life.”

Sophie Lomax, of 77 Diamonds in London, who helped Ryan design the white gold and diamond ring has revealed all about the bespoke engagement ring.

She said: "Ryan chose a cushion cut diamond, as this is a brilliant cut meaning it is one of the most sparkly cuts, while being very soft and feminine with rounded corners.

"Louise's effortless style was always at the forefront of Ryan's decision, as he wanted something she could effortlessly wear with all of her outfits and jewellery.

"A timeless piece, as stunning now as it will be in 20 years."