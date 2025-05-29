Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting their second child together
29 May 2025, 15:17
Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor have revealed they are having a baby girl.
Made in Chelsea star Maeva D'Ascanio, 32, has announced she and her husband James Taylor, 29, are expecting their second child together.
The couple took to Instagram to reveal they were having a baby girl, whilst sharing sweet photos of them with their two-year-old son Beau alongside their ultrasound pictures.
Maeva captioned the post: "We can’t wait to meet you pretty little girl 💋" whilst James commented: "You’ve got that pregnant glow baby cat ❤️"
The pair- who met on the E4 reality show- received a flood of positive comments from their castmates and fans.
Made in Chelsea star Ruby Adler wrote: "omg!!!!❤️❤️❤️😍😍"
Whilst one fan penned: "IS THE WORLD READY, FOR ANOTHER MAEVA ?? 😂 Congratulations. She's bound to be as sassy as you ! 😆 xxx"
Another added: "Congratulations on your growing family. 💕I wish you a wonderful pregnancy & a healthy baby. 💕"
With a third stating: "Awe this is beautiful!!! Congratulations guys! I bet you cannot wait to start shopping for everything girly 🥰"
This announcement comes just weeks after Made in Chelsea viewers watched Maeva and James break down over their marital issues, even consulting a sex therapist during a candid moment on the show.
During a conversation with Tristan Phillips, James admitted the couple were in the "lowest place they'd ever been" whilst Maeva confessed their relationship was "s*** at the moment."
Despite this, the pair have worked on the problems and are looking forward to welcoming their new arrival in the coming months.
James and Maeva began dating in 2019, much to the dismay of Maeva's ex Miles Nazaire who was James' best friend.
Although they had a tricky start to their partnership, the couple continued to pursue their connection and welcomed son Beau in 2022 before marrying in 2023.
