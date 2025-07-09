Made In Chelsea's Miles criticised after rehoming dog due to being 'too busy'

The reality TV star opened up about making the hard decision. Picture: Miles Nazaire / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Miles Nazaire has revealed the reason he gave up his dog Rocky, but some people aren't impressed with the decision.

Made In Chelsea cast member and content creator Miles Nazaire has been criticised online after revealing that he rehomed his dog, Rocky, after becoming too busy with his career.

The reality TV star opened up about making the hard decision to give up his dog after fans started questioning why Miles hadn't posted about the adorable pup for sometime.

Sharing a video montage of himself and Rocky, Miles revealed that he "broke down" when he realised that he didn't have the time to give the dog his best life, who he calls his "brother".

Made In Chelsea’s Miles gives up dog due to being ‘too busy’

Talking about what made him make the decision, Miles explained: "Things weren't really going my way, I was really stressed at work and I was trying to figure out what I was supposed to be doing with my life. With TV and content creation your life is up and down most days and Rocky definitely felt that. He could see that on my down days it was not great.

"Although he picked me up and made me feel amazing I don't know if I could handle it anymore and it just wasn't fair on him. I was always traveling, he always had to go to daycare, he always had to go to a dog hotel and I'd go away for a few weeks, come back and he'd meet new people and I just wanted him to have the best life."

Miles has been criticised for the decision to give his beloved dog, Rocky, up. Picture: Miles Nazaire / Instagram

He went on to explain that while he was in Portugal he "broke down" when he had the realisation that he couldn't keep him anymore, adding "he needs the best life possible."

Miles said that Rocky has been rehomed by a family in Somerset and is very happy, enjoying the big fields and having people around.

Captioning the post, Miles wrote: "I never imagined having to write a post like this, but I’m aware there’s been a lot of speculation about what happened with Rocky. Some parts of my life are deeply personal, and I’ve chosen not to share everything publicly not out of secrecy, but out of care.

"I waited to speak on this because I needed to make sure Rocky was safe, happy, and rehomed with the perfect family. That has now happened, and he’s exactly where he needs to be. I kindly ask that any further assumptions, judgment, or unkindness about my decision be put to rest. This was one of the most difficult choices I’ve ever had to make, and I made it with love.

"To those who’ve shown compassion, understanding, and support, thank you. It’s meant more than you know."

Miles "broke down" when he had the realisation that he couldn't keep him anymore. Picture: Miles Nazaire / Instagram

While Miles was keen to make it clear that this was not a "selfish" choice of his and that he did "not abandon" Rocky, some followers have criticised his decision to give up the canine.

One person commented on the post: "I’ve moved countries and continents three times… and brought all my animals with me. Even though it was hard, expensive, or not convenient. I mean, I wouldn’t abandon my kid and animals are my kids too. I never judge but I do find it sad people get an animal for time being as if it’s an option to give them to someone else if they get 'too busy'."

Another upset fan wrote: "How devastating for Rocky. The amount of ‘I’s’ in this video as opposed to ‘Rocky’ or ‘we’ says it all. I have a high energy working dog myself, and I’ve made some serious sacrifices to give him the life he deserves because that’s a choice I made after evaluating and adapting my lifestyle to suit. I couldn’t imagine rehoming him under ANY circumstance. This is a reminder that when you decide to have a child and things get 100 x harder, you cannot ‘re-home’ them. Dogs create connections and feel very intense feelings and you’ve betrayed that trust. Unfollowing."

Others, however, were more sympathetic to Miles and the struggle he went through giving his dog up. One person shared the message: "So sorry Miles. It is a very hard thing to do very selfless of you. Putting Rocky's needs first. Well done for getting him a new great home. 🥰🥰."

Another commented: "He saved you, you saved him and now you've made the best decision for him moving forward ♥️."