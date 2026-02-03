Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor 'split' after seven years of marriage

3 February 2026, 11:36

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have reportedly ended their marriage.
Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have reportedly ended their marriage. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Made In Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have been married since 2018 and share two young daughters together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Made In Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have announced their split after seven years of marriage, fresh reports have claimed.

The reality pair first met as teens but started dating while starring in the hit E4 reality show back in 2010, and were known for their rocky relationship.

Following their break-up in 2011, the wellness influencer, now 36, tied the knot to rapper Professor Green but when her marriage to the musician ended, she and Hugo, now 39, rekindled their romance.

After reuniting, the couple wed and went on to have two daughters, Sienna, five, and Aurelia, four, but an insider has now revealed they have chosen to part ways – here's everything we know about their separation, family and relationship timeline.

Millie and Hugo share two young daughters, Sienna and Aurelia.
Millie and Hugo share two young daughters, Sienna and Aurelia. Picture: Instagram/@milliemackintosh

Why did Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor split?

Reports have claimed that Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have decided to end their seven-year marriage after mutually coming to the realisation that it was "better" for their family.

"Millie and Hugo are currently going through a separation and have sadly decided to split," a source told the Daily Mail.

"They have known each other for many years, and in recent weeks, have had serious conversations about their future, ultimately deciding it's better for them both to part ways.

According to the source, the reality pair now plan on co-parenting their two young daughters, Sienna and Aurelia.

"Their main priority remains their children and family life, and separating is not something they ever hoped would happen."

The insider added that Millie and Hugo are "considering what living apart might look like and how they plan to navigate co-parenting their young children".

The Made In Chelsea couple were married for seven years.
The Made In Chelsea couple were married for seven years. Picture: Instagram/@milliemackintosh

Do Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have children?

The London socialites share two little girls and are prioritising them during the alleged breakdown of their relationship.

Their first daughter Sienna, now five, was welcomed into the world in May 2020, shortly followed by their second daughter, Aurelia, who was born in November 2021.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's relationship timeline

Millie and Hugo first crossed paths when they were just teenagers in the luxurious end of London but began officially dating in 2010 after growing close during filming for Made In Chelsea.

The British stars had a tumultuous start to their relationship, airing private dramas on E4's hit reality show as fans watched their romance dramatically unfold.

After six months together, Hugo was accused of cheating with their mutual friend and co-star Rosie Fortescue, while Millie was called out for being unfaithful on a trip to Ibiza, causing the couple to split for the first time in 2011.

Not long after they ended, Millie began dating British rapper Professor Green and just two years later, in March 2013, they had tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony at Babington House, Somerset.

But it wasn't to last and they parted ways after less than three years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Hugo moved on with Made In Chelsea co-star Natalie Joel but their relationship ended around the same time, causing the stars to align for him and Millie once more.

They reconnected around the time of Millie's divorce, with rumours of them getting back together circulating in the summer of 2016.

By 2017, they had moved in together in Notting Hill, venturing outside of their Chelsea postcode for the first time and were engaged by July after Hugo popped the question during a lavish trip to Mykonos.

In June 2018, they officially cemented their love by marrying at Chelsea Town Hall and later celebrated with a huge bash at Whithurst Park, West Sussex, which is owned by Hugo's uncle.

The newlyweds announced they were expecting their first baby together in late 2019 and Sienna was born at the beginning of May in 2020.

Fast forward to November 2021 and their second child Aurelia had arrived, completing their family.

Since having their kids, the couple have remained largely under the radar until their split was announced by insiders in early 2026.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Jesy Nelson opened up about her split from Zion Foster.

Jesy Nelson reveals 'traumatic' reason why she split from fiancé Zion Foster

Celebrities

Lucinda's loved ones have been forced to defend her online.

Love Island star Lucinda’s family begs fans to 'be kind' in heartbreaking statement

Love Island

Love Island All Stars sees Sean and Belle locks lips again

Love Island All Stars first look - Sean risks connection with Lucinda for steamy moment with ex Belle

Love Island

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026

Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops new trailer

TV & Movies

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, cast, storyline and release date revealed

Cher caused at stir at the 2026 Grammys

Watch moment Cher announces the wrong winner at Grammys 2026

Home Alone is 30 years old

Home Alone cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

TV & Movies

Catherine O'Hara has passed away

Home Alone and Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara dies, aged 71

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan have been revealed in their first on-set images as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in the new four-part Beatles anthology

The Beatles first look - Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan transform into Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Emma Heming has given a heartfelt update on her husband, Bruce Willis, as he continues to face the challenges of frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis's wife Emma gives heartbreaking update on star's declining health

Love Island All Stars will face a brutal USA Getaway twist

Love Island All Stars first look sees USA bombshells send away two islanders

Love Island

Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026.

Mel C drops biggest hint yet over Spice Girls 2026 reunion tour

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with her son Rocky

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a rare glimpse into motherhood with son Rocky

TV & Movies

Margot Robbie stuns in designs by (L to R) Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli, for the Wuthering Heights press tour.

Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights outfits in pictures - all the incredible looks from the 2026 movie press tour
Lily Allen singer has been seen romantically linked with writer and artist Jonah Freud

Who is Lily Allen's new boyfriend? Meet Jonah Freud

In one emotional scene, Gary opens up about his long battle with bulimia following Take That’s split in 1996

Gary Barlow reveals dark struggle with bulimia after Take That split

Love Island All Stars is bringing a big US twist to the 2026 series

Love Island All Stars first look sees huge USA bombshell villa twist

Love Island

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Love Island

Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie? Inside their fallout

Love Island

Valentine's Voicenotes

Dedicate a Valentine's Day message for your partner on Heart Love! Get in touch

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Yamen Sanders from the USA series

Love Island All Stars Yamen Sanders - USA bombshell's age, job and what happened on his first series

Love Island

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Carrington Rodriguez to the 2026 villa

Love Island All Stars Carrington Rodriguez - USA bombshell's age, job and ex-girlfriend revealed

Love Island

Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady

Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, partner, TV shows and family revealed

TV & Movies

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Sher Suarez - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island