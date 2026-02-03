Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor 'split' after seven years of marriage

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have reportedly ended their marriage. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Made In Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have been married since 2018 and share two young daughters together.

Made In Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have announced their split after seven years of marriage, fresh reports have claimed.

The reality pair first met as teens but started dating while starring in the hit E4 reality show back in 2010, and were known for their rocky relationship.

Following their break-up in 2011, the wellness influencer, now 36, tied the knot to rapper Professor Green but when her marriage to the musician ended, she and Hugo, now 39, rekindled their romance.

After reuniting, the couple wed and went on to have two daughters, Sienna, five, and Aurelia, four, but an insider has now revealed they have chosen to part ways – here's everything we know about their separation, family and relationship timeline.

Millie and Hugo share two young daughters, Sienna and Aurelia. Picture: Instagram/@milliemackintosh

Why did Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor split?

Reports have claimed that Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have decided to end their seven-year marriage after mutually coming to the realisation that it was "better" for their family.

"Millie and Hugo are currently going through a separation and have sadly decided to split," a source told the Daily Mail.

"They have known each other for many years, and in recent weeks, have had serious conversations about their future, ultimately deciding it's better for them both to part ways.

According to the source, the reality pair now plan on co-parenting their two young daughters, Sienna and Aurelia.

"Their main priority remains their children and family life, and separating is not something they ever hoped would happen."

The insider added that Millie and Hugo are "considering what living apart might look like and how they plan to navigate co-parenting their young children".

The Made In Chelsea couple were married for seven years. Picture: Instagram/@milliemackintosh

Do Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have children?

The London socialites share two little girls and are prioritising them during the alleged breakdown of their relationship.

Their first daughter Sienna, now five, was welcomed into the world in May 2020, shortly followed by their second daughter, Aurelia, who was born in November 2021.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's relationship timeline

Millie and Hugo first crossed paths when they were just teenagers in the luxurious end of London but began officially dating in 2010 after growing close during filming for Made In Chelsea.

The British stars had a tumultuous start to their relationship, airing private dramas on E4's hit reality show as fans watched their romance dramatically unfold.

After six months together, Hugo was accused of cheating with their mutual friend and co-star Rosie Fortescue, while Millie was called out for being unfaithful on a trip to Ibiza, causing the couple to split for the first time in 2011.

Not long after they ended, Millie began dating British rapper Professor Green and just two years later, in March 2013, they had tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony at Babington House, Somerset.

But it wasn't to last and they parted ways after less than three years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Hugo moved on with Made In Chelsea co-star Natalie Joel but their relationship ended around the same time, causing the stars to align for him and Millie once more.

They reconnected around the time of Millie's divorce, with rumours of them getting back together circulating in the summer of 2016.

By 2017, they had moved in together in Notting Hill, venturing outside of their Chelsea postcode for the first time and were engaged by July after Hugo popped the question during a lavish trip to Mykonos.

In June 2018, they officially cemented their love by marrying at Chelsea Town Hall and later celebrated with a huge bash at Whithurst Park, West Sussex, which is owned by Hugo's uncle.

The newlyweds announced they were expecting their first baby together in late 2019 and Sienna was born at the beginning of May in 2020.

Fast forward to November 2021 and their second child Aurelia had arrived, completing their family.

Since having their kids, the couple have remained largely under the radar until their split was announced by insiders in early 2026.