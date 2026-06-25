Madonna confirms real reason biopic was cancelled after a awkward fall out

Madonna has revealed the real reason behind why her biopic was scrapped. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Universal and Netflix biopic deals exposed as Madonna addresses why both haven't worked out so far.

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Madonna has become one of the biggest music icons of our time and while she has no problem releasing new albums and singles, it seems the idea of creating her biopic movie has become much more difficult.

In a chat with Interview Magazine, the 'Love Sensation' singer admitted exactly why her movie didn't work out three years ago.

Talking about the intentions behind her new album and why she went back to writing songs, Madonna said: "I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on my script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting.

"We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget because I needed—I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?"

Madonna claims budget and locations forced them to press pause on her movie. Picture: Getty

Despite trying to find a way to make it cheaper, Madonna admitted it just all "fell apart".

After, the singer and actress, aged 67, explored the idea of a Netflix series instead but confessed it was a lengthy process.

"Then Netflix reached out to make a series. That was a whole other long process, because I couldn’t use the script I had with Universal," she continued.

"I started trying to understand how making a series would work. It’s a very, very different process. You have to meet a lot of writers and find the right showrunner, and I couldn’t find one. This went on for another eight or nine months.

"I was like, “Good thing I have another job because I need to work, I need to create. I need to do what I was put on this earth to do."

Madonna pressed pause on her TV series to return to music. Picture: Getty

She confessed her album writing took over and she therefore put her Netlifx series on hold as she made her new tracks.

Set for release on July 3rd 2026, Madonna's new album, Confessions II, is all about family trauma as well as healing.

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