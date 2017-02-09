Madonna Shares Pictures Of TWO Adorable Additions To Her Family!

The 58-year-old singer has added twin girls to her brood.

Madonna has finally shared a photo of the two twin girls she adopted from Malawi.

The pop star posted a photo on Instagram of herself walking along a rural path with the four-year-old girls, who are wearing identical blue and white dresses.

The picture was accompanied with the caption:"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family."

"I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time."

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) onFeb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

The picture comes after news that Madonna was granted permission by Malawi's High Court this week to adopt the twin girls.

According to court documents cited by the AP news agency, the twins were delivered by caesarian and their mother died a week later following complications during the birth.

There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) onFeb 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker, who denied last month she had made a bid to take on the care of two kids from Malawi, was told she had the go-ahead to take little Esther and Stella back to the US after being granted an adoption order by the Malawi High Court on Tuesday.

However, the 58-year-old star also has children Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 18, as well as David, 11, and Mercy, also 11, who were both adopted from the African nation - will have a close eye kept on her by the court for a year before the adoption process can be finalised, and she had to submit a full home study to authorities.

Judiciary spokesperson Mbenga Mvula confirmed the news with a statement after the proceedings had closed.

"Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children," she said.

"Within a year she should provide us with a home survey report which the court has ordered her to provide."

It seems that Madonna was overjoyed by the good news, and according to MailOnline was seen smiling after the court's ruling, however the representatives said they could not provide any details on the children.

The news comes after Lucy Bandazi, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, previously revealed that Madonna had submitted paperwork to adopt the twin girls.

While the spokesperson couldn't disclose the children's identities it's claimed the girls have been in an orphanage for two years.

According to the spokesperson, Madonna will not be getting any special treatment when it comes to the lengthy adoption process.

She previously said: "All the necessary paperwork is before the High Court and they will make the ultimate decision if the adoption can go ahead.

"We will look at her financial situation and her social situation. There will be a lot of factors that are taken into consideration.

"Just because she is famous it does not mean procedures will be overlooked.

"The judge will take into consideration all her social factors, such as where she will live and where the children will be brought up."

Following the adoption reports last month, Madonna insisted she was in Malawi just to check up on the work carried out by her Raising Malawi charity.

She said in a statement: "I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home.

"The rumours of an adoption process are untrue."

Either way, we hope everything goes smoothly and those adorable girls get a nice home!