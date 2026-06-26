Heart's Make Me A Millionaire sees Joy Haythorne become our 2026 winner!

26 June 2026, 09:47 | Updated: 26 June 2026, 09:50

Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire finds its latest winner!

By Zoe Adams

Joy Haythorne just won the biggest prize fund on UK radio as she wins Heart's Make Me A Millionaire!

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Heart launched the biggest competition on UK radio for another year running and in 2026, Joy Haythorne become the lucky and well-deserving winner!

The retired hairdresser, from Southampton, was left in tears when she lifted the lid on her safety deposit box with Amanda Holden to find the life changing words 'Heart Make Me A Millionaire'.

Walking away from Heart HQ a million pounds richer, Joy was one of ten contestants who made it to the final of the competition and Amanda, Jamie Theakston and Heart listeners couldn't have been happier to see her win the historic prize fund.

Following the confetti cannons, Amanda said: "All the listeners wanted you to win, it's like they manifested it for you."

Joy Haythorne opened the million pound box in Heart's biggest ever competition
Joy Haythorne opened the million pound box in Heart's biggest ever competition. Picture: Heart | Matt Crossick

Speaking ahead of winning the £1million, Joy spoke about her dreams for the cash. She said: "My million pound dream is to help my family and help my charities which are Macmillan, Air Ambulance and Cancer Research. As long as my children are all right and my charities, I will be a very happy lady."

Joy, who lost her husband to the illness, recently went through her own cancer journey and would love to use the money to thank her friends, family and charities for all the support they gave her.

Britain's newest millionaire was the fifth box of the morning, choosing to open number eight as it was her son's birthday.

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston brought back Heart's Make Me A Millionaire for 2026
Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston brought back Heart's Make Me A Millionaire for 2026. Picture: Heart | Matt Crossick

The other nine contestants who were in the competition didn't walk away empty handed though as their banks were deposited with a healthy £50,000.

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2026 has now come to an end, however, you can catch up on the big moments from the final here:

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