Marc Anthony breaks silence after being named in Beckham family feud

10 February 2026, 11:03

Marc Anthony has said his piece about the Beckham feud after being named in Brooklyn's statement
Marc Anthony has said his piece about the Beckham feud after being named in Brooklyn's statement. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Brooklyn Beckham named family friend Marc Anthony in his statement against David and Victoria and now he's responded.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marc Anthony has finally addressed the Beckham family feud after his name was mentioned in the shocking statement Brooklyn released on his family.

Speaking in an interview, Marc, who is an American singer and actor, spoke his truth on the matter while clearly showing his support for close friends Victoria and David Beckham.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family. They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz. I’m really close to the family.

"But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth."

Marc Anthony has defended his friends David and Victoria Beckham
Marc Anthony has defended his friends David and Victoria Beckham. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn accused his mum Victoria of ruining his wedding day to wife Nicola Peltz.

Speaking about Marc and that day, the oldest son said: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love long.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Neither Victoria or David have responded to their's son shocking and bold statement.

Brooklyn Beckham spoke out about his family in a shocking statement
Brooklyn Beckham spoke out about his family in a shocking statement. Picture: Getty

Brother Romeo Beckham, has also remained silent but recently revealed his new 'family tattoo' on the back of his neck, showing his parents his support.

Nicola's dad, billionaire Nelson Peltz has commented on the feud but only said: "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that’s not for coverage here today.

"I’ll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."

