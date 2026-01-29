Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights outfits in pictures - all the incredible looks from the 2026 movie press tour

Margot Robbie stuns in designs by Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli, for the Wuthering Heights press tour. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Margot Robbie is on her Wuthering Heights press tour with co-star Jacob Elordi and her fashion team have pulled out all the stops. Here's a look at her best outfits.

Fans of Margot Robbie and her impeccable style are in for a treat: the Australian actress is back, turning the Wuthering Heights press tour into a masterclass in fashion storytelling.

Set to hit cinemas on Valentine’s Day, film stars Margot and Jacob Elordi have already captured attention for the evocative Gothic-romantic book as they dominate the red carpets with some of their best looks yet.

Fashion fans are fixated on the actress's wardrobe, which channels a dreamy, Cathy-inspired aesthetic that perfectly mirrors the film’s tempestuous energy.

The tour also highlights Margot's longstanding partnership with stylist Andrew Mukamal, the creative force behind many of her most memorable red carpet moments.

Their collaboration reached a fever pitch during the 2023 Barbie press tour, when Robbie took the world by storm in pink-hued twinsets, vintage Versace, statement sequins, bold polkadots and sharply tailored power suits.

Mukamal, speaking to H! Fashion, described Robbie as “a dream” and “just lovely through and through,” a chemistry that has clearly translated to her Wuthering Heights campaign.

From Gothic-chic silhouettes to striking historical references, each Wuthering Heights ensemble feels carefully curated to evoke the spirit of Cathy, allowing the actress to embody her character even off-camera.

The world premiere in Los Angeles proved particularly memorable: Robbie accessorised with Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic heart-shaped Taj Mahal diamond set in Cartier, a piece given to the Hollywood legend by Richard Burton, symbolising a love as tempestuous and unforgettable as the film itself.

Here’s every outfit Margot Robbie has worn so far on the official Wuthering Heights press tour.

Margot Robbie in custom Schiaparelli at the LA Wuthering Heights premiere. Picture: Getty

January 28, 2026

Margot steps out in a custom Schiaparelli gown and Elizabeth Taylor’s Taj Mahal diamond necklace at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights in LA on January 28, 2026.

January 28, 2026

Earlier in the day, Margot Robbie attended the Wuthering Heights Global Junket Photocall in Beverly Hills, California in a snakeskin dress by designer Dilara Findikoglu.

January 28, 2026

Margot poses in two creations from Victoria Beckham's spring/summer 2026 collection posted on Instagram by her stylist Andrew Mukamal.

Scroll to the left for the second all black ensemble.

January 26, 2026

Margot is seen arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in LA on January 26, 2026 wearing Alexander McQueen.

January 26, 2026

Seen on her stylist Andrew Mukamal's instagram page, Margot stunned in a Roberto Cavalli mini dress and sky high Christian Louboutin heels.

