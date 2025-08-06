Exclusive

Mariah Carey reveals hilarious moment she embarrassed her kids online

6 August 2025, 09:00

Mariah Carey has revealed she embarrassed her son online
Mariah Carey has revealed she embarrassed her son online. Picture: Getty/Global

By Hope Wilson

Even Mariah Carey isn't immune to embarrassing her children.

Mariah Carey has revealed the hilarious moment she embarrassed her son live online after she and her daughter crashed his Twitch session.

The 'Fantasy' singer is mum to 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, however it seems her children still find their legendary mum 'embarrassing'.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman Mariah confessed the moment she unintentionally embarrassed her children.

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' songstress began: "There was a whole thing where my son was on Twitch and I walked into the room with my daughter."

Mariah Carey has a close relationship with her children
Mariah Carey has a close relationship with her children. Picture: Getty

Mariah continued: "We were just like you know, saying Hi or whatever, but then the video from his thing like took off because everyone was like ‘Oh she’s embarrassing her kids’".

This iconic moment was recorded by Morrocan's viewers who quickly clipped up the video and posted it on social media so fans across the world could see Mariah 'embarrassing' her youngsters.

Watch Mariah Carey speak about the embarrassing moment here:

Proof that even Mariah Carey can embarrass her kids 🤣

This revelation comes as Mariah prepares to release her new album Here For It All which features numerous collaborations, including one with hit artist Anderson .Paak.

Speaking about working with the star, Mariah said: "There is a collaboration with Anderson .Paak and we did a duet and it’s one of my favourite songs. He’s great, he’s really, really talented."

Teasing what fans can expect from the album, the star disclosed: "I’ve been making a new album, it’s called Here For It All.

"I got the name because the last song on the album is called 'Here For It All'. We just wanted to make sure people listened to it because I love it. So I put it last on the set list."

Before her album is dropped, Mariah is performing at the Royal Sandringham Estate on Friday August 15.

