Mariella Frostrup facts: Age, where she's from, TV career, husband and children revealed

Mariella Frostrup is currently competing on I'm A Celebrity 2026. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

I'm A Celebrity has welcomed Mariella Frostrup into the jungle for 2026 but who is she? Here's all the facts you need to know including her relationship with George Clooney.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mariella Frostrup has taken on her biggest challenge yet as she swaps the news desk for the jungle, joining the line-up for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026.

The oldest campmate in the jungle for this year, fans are hoping the journalist and broadcaster will have plenty of stories to share around the camp fire including exactly what her relationship with actor George Clooney was.

Joining the likes of Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, Ade Adepitan and more in the Australian Outback this winter, she's admitted she can't quite be sure why she signed up. She said ahead of the show: "I question every minute of every hour why I'm doing this show. Right now I'm most scared of boredom and lack of control. I'm very argumentative. This is the biggest challenge of my life."

So who is Mariella and what do you need to know about her? Here are all the facts including her age, career highlights, and who her husband and children are.

Mariella Frostrup has spent many years campaigning for women's health rights. Picture: Getty

Who is Mariella Frostrup?

Age: 64 (born November 12, 1962)

From: Norway

Instagram: @mariella_frostrup

Mariella was born in Oslo Norway but moved to County Wicklow in Ireland with her parents when she was around six-years-old. When she become a teenager, she relocated once more to London.

A journalist, broadcaster and campaigner, she's had an extra-ordinary career which has even seen her become close pals with huge a-list stars and change women's rights.

How did Mariella Frostrup become famous?

Most surprisingly, Mariella's career in the 80s and 90s started in music PR before landing her first TV role on Channel 4's Big World. Since then she's hosted shows across the arts and current affairs sectors. She's also starred as a panelist on Loose Women.

She has a credible career as a journalist too, writing for some of the country's biggest titles.

Some of Mariella's biggest work has come in recent years where she has campaigned heavily to raise awareness of perimenopause and menopause. After suffering with severe symptoms, she used her voice to co-chair the Menopause Mandate and to make more affordable HRT.

She's also written three books on the subject.

What is Mariella Frostrup's net worth?

Mariella's career is said to have earned her an impressive net worth of £3million. A figure that is said to be given a nice boost with her £100,000 fee for I'm A Celebrity.

Mariella Frostrup is married to a human rights lawyer and international justice campaigner. Picture: Getty

Who is Mariella Frostrup's husband?

Mariella is married to husband Jason McCue, a human rights lawyer and international justice campaigner. They eat whilst trekking in Nepal and married two years later. They now live in Somerset together.

This is her second marriage as she was once wed to Skids lead singer, Richard Jobson.

Did Mariella Frostrup date George Clooney?

After first crossing paths in the late 90s, Hollywood actor George and Mariella were rumoured to have dated, however, they have both denied it.

Laughing off the rumours, they are said to be great friends with her children even calling him "Uncle George".

Who are Mariella Frostrup's children?

Mariella and husband Jason have two children together, Molly Mae, aged 22, and Dan, aged 21.

Read more: