Marilyn's dress sold for £2.8m

Iconic white dress worn by Monroe was auctioned off to anonymous bidder

The halter neck dress worn by the actress in 1955 film "The Seven Year Itch" was sold off in at the Profiles in History auction yesterday.

The Marilyn Monroe's white dress was bought by an anonymous bidder and used to belong to "Singin' in the Rain" actress Debbie Reynolds, who was moved to tears when the item was sold.

Other items auctioned off include a dress worn by Judy Garland in the film "The Wizard of Oz", which went for £690,000 and a bowler hat worn by Charlie Chaplin, which sold for £83,000.