Mark Owen to relaunch solo career

The Take That man is reportedly planning his solo comeback.

The singer decided to work on new material after it became clear that bandmate Gary Barlow will be too busy with preparation for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee concert, having his fourth child, and continuing his TV career.

Take That will have a break while Barlow fulfills his other commitments, so Mark allegedly sees it as the perfect moment to reignite his solo career.

'Mark has already made serious headway,' an insider reportedly revealed. 'He has put together new material in the studio with top writers and is planning more sessions over the next few months.

'All the lads are behind him,' continued the source. 'Success in his own right and his own writing material have always been a massive motivation, so he's a happy man.'

Mark's biggest solo hits were Child, Clementine, and Four Minute Warning.