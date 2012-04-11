Mark Owen signs up for Soccer Aid 2012

Mark is the latest star to put his name to the charity football match.

Mark's Take That bandmate Robbie Williams confirmed the news on his official website. Robbie will be captaining one of the two teams at the event, with Michael Sheen leading the other.



'Amazing news….,' wrote Williams. 'The best football player that TT produced has agreed to play for England at Soccer Aid.



'Mr Mark Owen shall be gracing the Theatre of Dreams,' continued Robbie. 'It just gets better and better. Nice one Marko, see you on the training pitch in May. Love Robbie



Owen joins celebrities including Olly Murs, Gordon Ramsey, Heart's very own Jamie Theakston, JLS bandmates Marvin Humes and Aston Merrygold, Will Ferrell, and many more.