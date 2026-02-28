Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse in BRIT Awards speech and performance: 'She changed my life'

Mark Ronson delivered an emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse as he accepted the Outstanding Achievement award at the 2026 BRIT Awards. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The producer reflected on his first meeting with the late singer 20 years ago.

Mark Ronson delivered an emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse as he accepted the Outstanding Contribution to Music award at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (28 February).

Standing on stage at London’s O2 Arena, the 48-year-old producer and musician recalled the first time he met Winehouse, almost exactly 20 years ago.

Speaking to the packed crowd, Mark reflected on the moment he met Amy and how it changed the trajectory of his life forever.

“I realised on the way here that on Thursday, March 6, it'll be 20 years to the day that Amy Winehouse came up to my studio in New York City,” he began.

Standing on stage at London’s O2 Arena, the 48-year-old producer and musician recalled the first time he met Winehouse, almost exactly 20 years ago. Picture: ITV

“She came up the steps and said, ‘I'm here to meet Mark Ronson.’ And I said, ‘That's me.’ She goes, ‘I thought you were an old guy with a beard.’

"Anyway, we went upstairs, and we talked for four hours, and that night we wrote 'Back to Black'. That day changed my life forever.”

The collaboration led to Winehouse’s 2006 album Back to Black, which became one of the most acclaimed records of the 21st century, winning five Grammy Awards and defining a new era of British soul.

Mark Ronson produced several of its key tracks, including the title song and the hit single 'Rehab.'

Amy Winehouse died in July 2011, aged 27, from alcohol poisoning, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire musicians around the world.

In his speech, Mark said the music they made together remains at the heart of everything he’s achieved since. Picture: Getty

In his speech, Mark said the music they made together remains at the heart of everything he’s achieved since.

“I know it’s the music I made with Amy that’s the reason any of them know who I am anyway,” he said, referring to the star-studded video montage that preceded his award.

“So I’ll always treasure her voice, her talent, our bond — all of it.”

The collaboration led to Winehouse’s 2006 album Back to Black. Picture: Getty

During his acceptance speech, Ronson also thanked his wife Grace Gummer, their two young daughters, and the artists he has worked with over the years, a list that includes Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Reflecting on the impact of his music, Ronson said he still finds it surreal to hear his songs woven into everyday life.

“When I’m at a wedding and I hear ‘Uptown Funk,’ or I see someone busking ‘Shallow’ or ‘Valerie’ in the subway, I can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of songs that mean something to people,” he said.

“I’m so grateful — thank you so much.”

The BRITs’ Outstanding Contribution to Music award honours artists who have made a lasting contribution to music. Ronson joins previous recipients, including David Bowie, Elton John, and Annie Lennox.

The producer’s tribute was followed by a medley celebrating his career, with Dua Lipa and Ghostface Killah taking the stage to perform some of his most beloved hits.

Backed by a live orchestra and archive footage of Amy Winehouse performing 'Back to Black' and 'Valerie', the segment closed with the audience giving Mark a standing ovation.