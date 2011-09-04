Mark Ronson marries in France

Mark Ronson has married his girlfriend Josephine de la Baume at a lavish ceremony in the south of France.

The DJ and producer started dating the model in 2009 and proposed earlier this year.

Kate Moss and Lily Allen - both newlyweds themselves - were amongst guests invited to the two-day celebration near the bride's home town of Aix-en-Provence.



Mark wore a red and white candy-striped suit and Ray-Ban sunglasses, Josephine, an Agent Provocateur model, wore a Zac Posen gown and cropped veil.



Scottish rockers The View, entertained guests at the reception