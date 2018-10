Mark Ronson's Olympic track

A track based on the sounds made by top athletes looks set to be an anthem for London 2012.

It's the brainchild of Grammy award-winning producer Mark Ronson.

He's using samples of the sounds made by five international athletes while training as the beat of the song.

The song comes complete with lyrics from Katy B.

Among the sounds are the click clack of a ball being hit by British table tennis player Darius Knight and Russian 400m runner Kseniya Vdovina's heartbeat.