Exclusive

Mark Wright brings baby Palma into the Heart studios!

11 April 2025, 13:17

Mark Wright brought his daughter Palma into the Heart studios
Mark Wright brought his daughter Palma into the Heart studios. Picture: Instagram/Mark Wright/Global

By Hope Wilson

She may only be five weeks old, but Palma could be following in her dad's footsteps as she joins Mark Wright's radio show!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Wright brought his baby girl Palma to Heart along with his wife Michelle Keegan on a family outing to his workplace.

The presenter lovingly held Palma in his arms as he spoke to the Heart listeners telling them of his momentous moment.

Mark began: "I’ve got a very special moment happening right now to me. I’m doing the show to you on Heart, I love being here love playing the songs like Amy Winehouse and Jessie J, but at the same time I have got my baby Palma in my arms."

He continued: "It’s the first time I’ve brought her to work, I mean it’s only been five weeks but it’s the best feeling ever."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have announced the birth of their daughter
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have announced the birth of their daughter. Picture: Instagram/Michelle Keegan

Mark added: "It’s the first time I’ve brought her to work, I mean it’s only been five weeks but it’s the best feeling ever.

"I don’t know if you’ve ever taken your kid to work before but the pride you have walking through the office, everyone going like 'she’s so cute'.

"She’s on my shoulder right now and I better be careful because she might learn some new tricks and end up coming for my job!"

Watch Mark and Palma on Heart here:

Mark Wright brings Baby Palma into work for the first time!

Mark and Michelle announced the birth of their daughter in March, posting a sweet black and white picture of their baby girl holding their hands.

The pair captioned the post: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl 🤍 Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25"

Since then Mark has gone on to open up about fatherhood, telling Olly Murs on their Saturday Breakfast show: "It is the best thing ever. It is the best thing ever. Except when I am trying to wind her after a bottle at 2am, nightmare."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Mickey Rourke's appearance has changed over the years

Mickey Rourke before and after: His plastic surgery transformation explained

Mickey Rourke admitted he was suffering with life-long struggles.

CBB star Mickey Rourke's rocky road to fame as he opens up about difficult childhood

TV & Movies

The CBB fees have been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother fees: How much each housemate is being paid revealed

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson are rumoured to be dating

Are Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson dating? Their rumoured relationship explained

Trisha was given a terminal diagnosis after her breast cancer returned.

Inside Trisha Goddard's gruelling cancer journey from terminal diagnosis to treatment

Fans are hoping Adolescence will return for another season

Will there be an Adolescence season 2? Everything we know about another series

Jacqui Burfoot's dad has opened up about his daughter's TV nuptials.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui's dad reveals why her family refused to attend TV wedding

Married at First Sight

Rhi and Jeff have revealed their exciting plans for the future.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff share shock baby news in sweet relationship update

Married at First Sight

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs spoke out against Mickey Rourke's comments on CBB

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs brands Mickey Rourke a 'dangerous person' and slams 'unacceptable' comments
Mickey Rourke has received a warning from CBB after comments made to JoJo Siwa

CBB star Mickey Rourke issued formal warning after 'offensive' JoJo Siwa comments

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

All the eateries offering 'Kids Eat Free' deals and mini meals for just £1.

Where kids eat for free during Easter holidays 2025

Lifestyle

Supermarket are switching up their opening hours over the four-day Easter weekend.

Which supermarkets are open over Easter? Bank holiday hours for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and more

Lifestyle

The huge attraction is set to open in 2031.

Universal Studios UK: Everything we know about the thrilling new theme park

Lifestyle

Two MAFS Australia contestants are moving in together

Two MAFS Australia stars reveal they’re moving in together after splitting from partners

Married at First Sight

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of confirmed housemates

TV & Movies

Stacey and Joe come to blows in episode two of their reality show.

Stacey Solomon left frustrated after Joe Swash lets kids cause chaos at Pickle Cottage

Trisha admitted she doesn’t want her CBB housemates to 'pity' her.

Trisha Goddard shares brave reason she signed up for CBB despite terminal cancer battle

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot have sparked dating rumours

MAFS Australia’s Jamie breaks silence on Eliot dating rumours after couple grow close

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui have got engaged after her relationship with Ryan ended

MAFS Australia groom Ryan's brutal response to Jacqui and Clint's shock engagement

Married at First Sight

Michael Fabricant has opened up about his hair

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig? The truth about the CBB star's hair

Mickey Rourke's acting career has been revealed

Mickey Rourke facts: Actor's age, net worth, films, partner and boxing career revealed

JoJo Siwa's personal life has been revealed

JoJo Siwa facts: Singer's age, net worth, height, partner and career revealed

Trisha Goddard is taking part in CBB

Trisha Goddard facts: Presenter's age, husband, children and net worth revealed

Chris Hughes is taking part in CBB

Chris Hughes facts: Love Island star's age, girlfriend and career revealed

Donna Preston is an actress and writer set to appear in CBB

Donna Preston facts: Actor's age, partner and career explained