Mark Wright brings baby Palma into the Heart studios!

Mark Wright brought his daughter Palma into the Heart studios. Picture: Instagram/Mark Wright/Global

By Hope Wilson

She may only be five weeks old, but Palma could be following in her dad's footsteps as she joins Mark Wright's radio show!

Mark Wright brought his baby girl Palma to Heart along with his wife Michelle Keegan on a family outing to his workplace.

The presenter lovingly held Palma in his arms as he spoke to the Heart listeners telling them of his momentous moment.

Mark began: "I’ve got a very special moment happening right now to me. I’m doing the show to you on Heart, I love being here love playing the songs like Amy Winehouse and Jessie J, but at the same time I have got my baby Palma in my arms."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have announced the birth of their daughter. Picture: Instagram/Michelle Keegan

Mark added: "It’s the first time I’ve brought her to work, I mean it’s only been five weeks but it’s the best feeling ever.

"I don’t know if you’ve ever taken your kid to work before but the pride you have walking through the office, everyone going like 'she’s so cute'.

"She’s on my shoulder right now and I better be careful because she might learn some new tricks and end up coming for my job!"

Mark and Michelle announced the birth of their daughter in March, posting a sweet black and white picture of their baby girl holding their hands.

The pair captioned the post: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl 🤍 Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25"

Since then Mark has gone on to open up about fatherhood, telling Olly Murs on their Saturday Breakfast show: "It is the best thing ever. It is the best thing ever. Except when I am trying to wind her after a bottle at 2am, nightmare."