Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce birth of first child

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have announced the birth of their daughter. Picture: Instagram/Michelle Keegan/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have revealed they have welcomed a daughter together.

Michelle Keegan has announced she has given birth to her first child with husband Mark Wright.

The former Coronation Street actress and the Heart presenter shared a black and white image of their newborn as she is cradled by her parents.

Mark and Michelle also revealed their daughter's sweet name, captioning the post: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl 🤍 Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25"

The couple announced Michelle's pregnancy earlier this year, with the actress often sharing adorable baby bump pictures as she documented her motherhood journey online.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have announced the birth of their daughter. Picture: Instagram/Michelle Keegan

Friends of the couple were quick to send their congratulations in the comments section, with Mark's TOWIE bestie James Argent writing: "She’s perfect ❤️"

Fitness enthusiast Joe Wicks added: "Ffs I’m crying over here 🥹 I know how much you’ve wanted to be a dad and you’ll be an amazing dad too. This is the most beautiful thing to see. So happy for you both. ❤️"

While fellow Heart presenter Zoe Hardman wrote: "Congratulations guys! She’s perfect xx"

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been married for almost 10 years. Picture: Getty

During an interview with Grazia prior to giving birth, Michelle revealed she would be taking a break from work after giving welcoming.

The new mum explained: "I'm going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum. I'm never normally at home in the summer, I've always been away working, so I can't wait."

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are parents to Paloma. Picture: Getty

Mark also opened up to The Sun about becoming a father, telling the publication earlier this month: "I’m just excited for the whole process. I’m just really excited and can’t wait for it to happen.

"A parent shapes you. If you haven't got a good upbringing, you can still end up being a good person but if you've got good parents, like we have, you're going out into life [with] a massive head start.

"My dad is everything you’d dream [of] in a dad. He's always put us first, no matter what, whether that was financially or in terms of love and care.

"We’ve always felt so loved and that's one of the most important things for any parent - to make your child feel loved and to [let] them know [you’re] there."