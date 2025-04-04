Mark Wright in his 'dad era' as he shares new pictures of baby Palma

Mark Wright shared a string of gorgeous family photos online. Picture: Instagram/wrighty_

By Claire Blackmore

New dad Mark Wright whisked 'his girls' Michelle and Palma away on their first ever family trip to the Cotswolds.

Mark Wright has given fans a glimpse into his first official family trip with wife Michelle Keegan and their newborn daughter Palma.

The Heart presenter, 38, whisked 'his girls' away on a special break to spend some quality time together in the countryside and soak up their newborn bubble.

The former TOWIE star, who welcomed Palma Elizabeth Wright into the world just last month, took to social media to share a string of pictures that captured the magical few days at Soho Farmhouse – including new snaps of his little baby.

Next to a carousel of beautiful sun-soaked photos, he wrote: "In my Dad era… trip away with my girls."

Heart presenter Mark admitted he was firmly in his 'dad era'. Picture: Instagram/wrighty_

The new parents enjoyed a special break in the Cotswolds with their newborn. Picture: Instagram/wrighty_

As part of the adorable album, proud dad Mark shared a heartwarming photo of his baby girl laying on his chest in a tiny white baby grow.

One sweet snap saw the stylish star wheeling his four-week-old daughter along in a pushchair, while another captured him cradling his daughter in his arms.

The radio star also posted a picture of his glowing wife Michelle, 37, enjoying the Cotswolds retreat, followed by an image of the new parents clinking Aperol Spritz glasses as they relaxed in the sun.

Mark beamed with pride as he cradled baby Palma. Picture: Instagram/wrighty_

The stylish star strolled along in the sunshine with his daughter. Picture: Instagram/wrighty_

Fans were quick to comment on the special trip, sending Mark and Michelle happy well wishes as he and the Brassic actress embarked on their next chapter together as parents.

"Love seeing this such a beautiful family sending love to you all guys," gushed one fan.

"Absolutely gorgeous. Hope you all enjoy the time away as a family," wrote another.

A third said: "Looks good on you. So happy for you both."

Their luxury break came just a few days after Michelle celebrated her first ever Mother's Day with little Palma.

Taking to social media to mark the poignant first event on Sunday 30th March, the Fool Me Once star shared a string of pictures detailing her meaningful day.

Next to the personal snaps, she wrote: "Such a special day from start to finish. Happy Mothers Day."

Mark's mum Carol Wright also commented on the Instagram post, adding: "What a day with all my love in the world. Xx."