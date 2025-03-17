Mark Wright pays emotional tribute to Michelle Keegan as he shares baby update

Mark Wright paid an emotional tribute to his wife on Heart. Picture: Heart / Mark Wright - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan welcomed their first child, a baby girl called Palma, earlier this month with the new dad calling her his "biggest achievement".

Mark Wright, 38, has paid an emotional tribute to his wife Michelle Keegan, 37, as he opened up about life as a first-time dad during his Saturday Breakfast show on Heart alongside best friend Olly Murs.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star and the Fool Me Once and Our Girl actress welcomed Palma Elizabeth Wright on March 6, with the couple announcing the happy news on Instagram last week with a beautiful black and white picture.

Now, in his second show on Heart since becoming a dad, Mark became emotional as he spoke about their baby girl for the first time, praising Michelle for bringing their bundle of joy into the world.

Speaking on Heart, Mark told Olly: "Mate, it's actually hard to put into words," before calling Palma "the biggest achievement" in his life.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan welcomed their daughter, Palma Elizabeth Wright, on March 6. Picture: Mark Wright / Instagram

"It's the biggest achievement of my life it's all I think about," he said before adding: "But obviously hats go off to my wife she is an absolute super human, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

Mark went on to reflect on the role of a mother and shared his appreciation towards Michelle: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through."

Speaking of baby Palma, Mark went on: "It's the best feeling in the world. I wake up every morning just so excited to see her face."

He also told Olly about the first moment he held his newborn, recounting to his co-star: "That moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional now thinking about it...It's a very special feeling. I can't really put it into words. We've waited a little bit of time, we've chased our dreams and our careers and now we're here. We've got a baby."

Mark admitted he was missing Michelle and Palma as he broadcast the Saturday morning show from London, explaining: "I am in the studio now I miss her badly now but in a couple hours I will be home to her. I'm about to FaceTime the little one now to see how she is."

Mark Wright told Olly Murs that baby Palma is his "biggest achievement". Picture: Getty

Mark and Michelle have been married for just short of 10 years now, having tied the knot back on May 24, 2015 after around three years of dating.

The couple have focused on their careers since getting married, with Mark pursuing a career in radio and TV and Michelle her own in acting, but were ecstatic to announce that they were expecting their first baby on December 29, 2024.

On March 12, Mark and Michelle announced the birth of Palma Elizabeth Wright on Instagram, posting a picture of the newborn with the caption: "Together we have a new love to share...Our little girl 🤍 Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."