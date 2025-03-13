Mark Wright's mum and sister share emotional tributes as Michelle Keegan gives birth

Mark Wright's mum and sister have shared emotional tributes. Picture: Getty / Carol Wright - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have announced the birth of their baby girl, Palma Elizabeth Wright, with his family now sharing messages of love for the new parents.

Mark Wright, 38, and his wife Michelle Keegan, 37, became parents earlier this month when the actress gave birth to a baby girl who they name Palma, after a very special place to them.

The Heart presenter and Fool Me Once, Our Girl and former Coronation Street actress shared a black and white picture of their baby girl on social media on Wednesday, March 12, revealing that they had welcomed baby Palma the week prior.

Now, Mark's mum and sister have shared emotional tributes to the couple and their new bundle of joy, taking to their own social media to congratulate the pair.

Carol Wright, Mark's mum, shared the same picture of baby Palma on her own Instagram, adding the message: "We are in love with you beautiful baby girl, thank you Michelle and Mark for this wonder gift."

Meanwhile, Mark's sister Jessica Wright posted another meaningful message which read: "Most beautiful addition to our family. I finally have a niece & I am so in love."

Mark's mum and sister, Carol and Jessica, have shared their congratulations to the couple as they welcome baby Palma. Picture: Carol Wright / Instagram

Mark and Michelle's baby girl was born on March 6, with the couple giving them her the name Palma Elizabeth Wright.

The name 'Palma' comes from the couple's love of the area in Mallorca. Mark and Michelle have their own home there and took the pictures announcing their pregnancy on a beach in the area.

Read more: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright special baby name meaning unveiled

Meanwhile, the name 'Elizabeth' is believed to be a tribute to Michelle's great-great grandmother Elizabeth Kirwan who the actress discovered was part of the suffragette movement during an episode of Who Do You Think You Are?.

Jessica and Carol Wright shared sweet messages for Mark and Michelle. Picture: Carol Wright - Jessica Wright / Instagram

Carol and Jessica Wright aren't the only ones who have shared their public congratulations to Mark and Michelle, with their announcement post pulling in plenty of messages from their celebrity friends.

Joe Wicks commented: "Ffs I’m crying over here 🥹 I know how much you’ve wanted to be a dad and you’ll be an amazing dad too. This is the most beautiful thing to see. So happy for you both," while our own Amanda Holden wrote: "Best news ever congratulations darling to both of you💕."

Meanwhile, Olly Murs - who recently launched a new Saturday Breakfast show on Heart alongside his best friend Mark - wrote: "So happy for you guys!! Beautiful time for you all xx can’t wait to meet her."