Maroon 5: Back to No 1

It's been 7 weeks in the Vodafone Big Top 40 and has previously spent a week at the top of the chart, but on Sunday Maroon 5's 'Moves Like Jagger' climbed back to the top of the chart, knocking last week's No. 1 from Dappy in to second place.

James Morrison's 'I Won't Let You Go' went up two places to No 5.

Ed Sheeran's debut hit flew back up the chart this week, 'The A Team' has landed back in the top ten at No. 7 following Bradley Johnson's X Factor audition. The biggest faller of the week was Damien Rice's 'Cannonball' which went down 19 places to 23.



Coldplay return to the chart at No. 30 with 'Paradise' and Snow Patrol's 'Called Out In The Dark' was new at No. 31. We're sure this isn't the last we'll hear from Snow Patrol this year, their next single 'This Isn't Everything You Are' is set to be huge.

Delilah, the singer from Chase & Status' 'Time' made it in to the chart with her cover of Chaka Khan's 1984 hit 'Ain't Nobody', her version is called 'Go' and entered the chart at No. 35.





