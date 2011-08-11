Marriage not on the cards for Kate and Matt

Hudson and Bellamy in no rush to tie the knot

The couple, who welcomed son Bingham less than a month ago, want to enjoy their new baby and are not thinking about getting hitched just yet.

Kate Hudson also said in an interview with Elle Magazine that she and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy will be living between the UK and the States and because of her own profession, she appreciates the fact that Matt's career takes him around the world often.

However, being a busy mum, means that she often needs help and advice, and who better to ask than her own mother, Hollywood star Goldie Hawn?

"We’ve definitely had lots of talks about parenting and being a working mom" said Hudson.

The "Something Borrowed" star was in Elle Magazine to promote her new project: a new jewellery line called CH+KH.