Marti Pellow facts: Singer's age, real name, net worth, wife and kids revealed

11 February 2025, 16:50

Marti Pellow found fame with Wet Wet Wet in 1982.
Marti Pellow found fame with Wet Wet Wet in 1982. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Here is everything you need to know about Wet Wet Wet's former frontman Marti Pellow, from his age and career to his long-term partner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marti Pellow ruled the radio in the late 80s and 90s as the frontman of iconic pop band Wet Wet Wet.

Despite a break in the band's career, he won the hearts of fans all over the world thanks to his charming smile and smooth-as-silk voice.

The Scottish singer decided to go solo in later life, releasing a total of 12 albums, with his most recent record Stargazer hitting number 18 in the UK charts.

With stints on the West End and as a judge on The Masked Singer in recent years, we take a look at Marti's life in more detail, from his music success to his personal life.

The Scottish singer's real name is Mark McLachlan.
The Scottish singer's real name is Mark McLachlan. Picture: Alamy

Where is Marti Pellow from and how old is he?

Marti Pellow was born on 23rd March 1965 in Clydebank, Scotland.

He celebrated his 59th birthday in 2024.

Is Marti Pellow a stage name?

Yes – Marti Pellow's real name is Mark McLachlan.

The Scottish singer dreamt up his stage name by combining his school nickname (Smarty) with his mother's maiden name (Pellow) .

Marti enjoyed decades of success with the popular band.
Marti enjoyed decades of success with the popular band. Picture: Alamy

Is Marti Pellow married and does he have children?

Marti Pellow has worked hard to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Despite rarely going on the record, it seems the singer has been in a long-term relationship with former Scottish model Eileen Catterson for over 30 years.

Reports claim the pair met in 1990, with cupid striking during a date at a Rangers football match one Saturday afternoon.

It appears the couple have settled in Windsor, Berkshire, but it's not known if they ever tied the knot or had children of their own.

Decades earlier, the former Miss Scotland admitted that Marti had asked her to marry him four times.

In 1999, she told the Daily Record: "We will get married, but we won't be pressurised into it. We will have a future together and like any other couple we will consider having children.

"We are very private people and when we read that our relationship is a sham, we just laugh about it. We know that it is a special relationship, that we love each other and are very secure about it."

Marti has since opened up about his long-term love, calling her "a great support" in an interview with the Guardian.

Speaking about how his life partner helped him battle his addictions, he told the publication: "There is no way I can articulate how important Eileen was."

Marti Pellow remembers Wet Wet Wet's 'Love is All Around' 30 years on

What is Marti Pellow's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marti Pellow has an estimated net worth of around $20 million, which is around £16 million.

When did Marti join Wet Wet Wet, and why did he leave?

Marti Pellow joined the successful band back in 1982 – a decade later he was one of the most iconic frontmen of the 90s.

The Scotsman performed lead vocals on Wet Wet Wet's biggest singles, including Love is All Around (1994), Goodnight Girl (1992) and Angel Eyes (1987).

The four working-class lads from Clydebank enjoyed huge chart success, with 27 UK top 40 hits across their career.

But Marti hit a tricky road bump when he became addicted to heroin and the band split in 1997.

He later opened up about the difficult time in his life, admitting: "It was textbook. I couldn't function without it. But there's no romantic side to heroin – it's no good."

In 2004, the band reformed and enjoyed 13 years back together before Marti announced he was quitting Wet Wet Wet for good to focus on a solo career.

At the time, he said: "I have had a great time and loved my career with Wet Wet Wet and to me they will always be the best band in the world.

"When I started in Wet Wet Wet I gave it 100% of my heart and soul and that’s what it demands and that is also what the fans demand - and if I can’t do that because my focus is elsewhere, then this is not fair on the fans or the rest of the guys in the band."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars cast 2025: Full line up and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Linda found out about Pauline's dementia diagnosis three years ago.

Linda Robson reveals Pauline Quirke 'doesn't remember me or her kids' in heartbreaking dementia update
Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025

Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour: Tickets, prices, support acts and venues

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars will see a twist on the final week

Dumped Love Island All Stars to make dramatic return in shock final week twist

Love Island All Stars 2025

Peter Kay has backed his decision to remove three hecklers from a recent show.

Peter Kay defends decision to kick hecklers out of comedy gig for 'spoiling show'

Harriett Blackmore and Luca Bish have a connection outside of the Love Island villa

Love Island's Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's secret connection unveiled

Love Island All Stars 2025

Andrea McLean collapsed before being rushed to hospital

Loose Women star Andrea McLean rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Stack of pancakes plus somone flipping one in a pan

When is Pancake Day 2025? Shrove Tuesday facts you need to know

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga has released the music video for Abracadabra

Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra': Song lyrics and video explained as Mayhem album release date confirmed
As MAFS Australia kicks off Down Under, can we watch it here in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Married at First Sight

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth

TV & Movies

Colin Farrell almost joined Boyzone

Colin Farrell cringes at "terrible" Boyzone audition where he almost joined the band

Kaleb Cooper and his partner Taya are expecting their third child together

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals his partner is pregnant with their third child

Serena Williams came to Taylor Swift's defence

Serena Williams defends Taylor Swift after she's booed at the Super Bowl 2025

Lady Gaga performed an emotional ballad at the Superbowl

Lady Gaga leaves fans in tears as she delivers emotional Super Bowl 2025 performance

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Craig David has been on the music scene since 2000

Craig David facts: Age, where he's from, girlfriend and top songs revealed

Is Colin Firth is back for the fourth Bridget Jones film?

Is Colin Firth in Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy?

Valentine's Voicenotes

Dedicate a Valentine's Day message for your partner on Heart Love! Get in touch

Ronnie, Jess and Harriett were involved in a love triangle last year

Jess, Ronnie and Harriett's dramatic Love Island triangle explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

The 90s reboot is reportedly in the early production stages.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Cast, plot and release date revealed

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island All Stars 2025