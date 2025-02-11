Marti Pellow facts: Singer's age, real name, net worth, wife and kids revealed

Marti Pellow found fame with Wet Wet Wet in 1982. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Here is everything you need to know about Wet Wet Wet's former frontman Marti Pellow, from his age and career to his long-term partner.

Marti Pellow ruled the radio in the late 80s and 90s as the frontman of iconic pop band Wet Wet Wet.

Despite a break in the band's career, he won the hearts of fans all over the world thanks to his charming smile and smooth-as-silk voice.

The Scottish singer decided to go solo in later life, releasing a total of 12 albums, with his most recent record Stargazer hitting number 18 in the UK charts.

With stints on the West End and as a judge on The Masked Singer in recent years, we take a look at Marti's life in more detail, from his music success to his personal life.

The Scottish singer's real name is Mark McLachlan. Picture: Alamy

Where is Marti Pellow from and how old is he?

Marti Pellow was born on 23rd March 1965 in Clydebank, Scotland.

He celebrated his 59th birthday in 2024.

Is Marti Pellow a stage name?

Yes – Marti Pellow's real name is Mark McLachlan.

The Scottish singer dreamt up his stage name by combining his school nickname (Smarty) with his mother's maiden name (Pellow) .

Marti enjoyed decades of success with the popular band. Picture: Alamy

Is Marti Pellow married and does he have children?

Marti Pellow has worked hard to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Despite rarely going on the record, it seems the singer has been in a long-term relationship with former Scottish model Eileen Catterson for over 30 years.

Reports claim the pair met in 1990, with cupid striking during a date at a Rangers football match one Saturday afternoon.

It appears the couple have settled in Windsor, Berkshire, but it's not known if they ever tied the knot or had children of their own.

Decades earlier, the former Miss Scotland admitted that Marti had asked her to marry him four times.

In 1999, she told the Daily Record: "We will get married, but we won't be pressurised into it. We will have a future together and like any other couple we will consider having children.

"We are very private people and when we read that our relationship is a sham, we just laugh about it. We know that it is a special relationship, that we love each other and are very secure about it."

Marti has since opened up about his long-term love, calling her "a great support" in an interview with the Guardian.

Speaking about how his life partner helped him battle his addictions, he told the publication: "There is no way I can articulate how important Eileen was."

What is Marti Pellow's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marti Pellow has an estimated net worth of around $20 million, which is around £16 million.

When did Marti join Wet Wet Wet, and why did he leave?

Marti Pellow joined the successful band back in 1982 – a decade later he was one of the most iconic frontmen of the 90s.

The Scotsman performed lead vocals on Wet Wet Wet's biggest singles, including Love is All Around (1994), Goodnight Girl (1992) and Angel Eyes (1987).

The four working-class lads from Clydebank enjoyed huge chart success, with 27 UK top 40 hits across their career.

But Marti hit a tricky road bump when he became addicted to heroin and the band split in 1997.

He later opened up about the difficult time in his life, admitting: "It was textbook. I couldn't function without it. But there's no romantic side to heroin – it's no good."

In 2004, the band reformed and enjoyed 13 years back together before Marti announced he was quitting Wet Wet Wet for good to focus on a solo career.

At the time, he said: "I have had a great time and loved my career with Wet Wet Wet and to me they will always be the best band in the world.

"When I started in Wet Wet Wet I gave it 100% of my heart and soul and that’s what it demands and that is also what the fans demand - and if I can’t do that because my focus is elsewhere, then this is not fair on the fans or the rest of the guys in the band."