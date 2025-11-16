Martin Kemp facts: I'm a Celeb star's age, music career, family, net worth and more

Martin John Kemp is an English musician, actor, film director, and TV presenter. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

A complete guide to Martin Kemp, from his Spandau Ballet fame and acting roles to his family life, health, and estimated net worth.

Who is Martin Kemp?

Age: 63 (born 10 October 1961)

From: Islington, London.

Instagram: @martinjkemp

He first rose to fame as the bassist in the New Romantic band Spandau Ballet, one of the UK’s most iconic 1980s groups, known for hits such as 'True', 'Gold', and 'Through the Barricades'.

With the band, Martin toured internationally, appeared on major TV shows, and became a household name.

With Spandau Ballet, Martin (second from right) toured internationally, appeared on major TV shows, and became a household name. Picture: Getty

After achieving success in music, Martin transitioned into acting. He is perhaps best known for his role as Steve Owen on the BBC soap EastEnders, which he played from 1998 to 2002.

His portrayal of the complex and often troubled character won critical acclaim and cemented his reputation as a talented actor.

Martin also starred in films, including The Krays (1990), where he played one of the notorious Kray twins, alongside his brother Gary Kemp.

Martin also starred in films, including The Krays (1990), where he played one of the notorious Kray twins, alongside his brother Gary Kemp (pictured). Picture: Getty

He has appeared in other television dramas and reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, and in recent years has presented shows alongside his son, such as Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best.

Beyond acting and presenting, Martin has co-written his autobiography with his wife Shirlie, giving fans a deeper look into his life both on and off screen.

Martin Kemp is perhaps best known for his role as Steve Owen on the BBC soap EastEnders, which he played from 1998 to 2002. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Martin Kemp?

Martin Kemp is 6 ft / 1.83 m tall

Who is Martin Kemp’s wife?

Martin Kemp has been married to Shirlie Holliman since 1988.

Shirlie first rose to fame as one half of the pop duo Pepsi & Shirlie, who originally provided backing vocals for Wham! and became a chart-topping act in their own right in the 1980s.

Martin and Shirlie were introduced by George Michael during their time in the music scene, and the pair quickly formed a strong bond that has lasted decades.

They have been celebrated as one of showbiz’s enduring couples, supporting each other through careers in music, television, and beyond.

Martin and Shirlie have two children: Roman Kemp, born in 1993, and Harley Moon Kemp, born in 1989. Picture: Getty

Who are Martin Kemp’s children?

Martin and Shirlie have two children: Roman Kemp, born in 1993, and Harley Moon Kemp, born in 1989.

Roman has followed in his father’s footsteps into the entertainment industry, becoming a popular TV and radio presenter and various reality TV projects.

Harley Moon has also pursued creative interests, though she remains more private than her brother.

Together, the family has maintained a strong bond, with Martin often sharing moments of pride in his children’s achievements.

What is Martin Kemp’s net worth?

Martin Kemp’s net worth is estimated to be around £3.5 million.