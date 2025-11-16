Martin Kemp facts: I'm a Celeb star's age, music career, family, net worth and more

16 November 2025, 20:30 | Updated: 16 November 2025, 22:06

Martin John Kemp is an English musician, actor, film director, and TV presenter.
Martin John Kemp is an English musician, actor, film director, and TV presenter. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

A complete guide to Martin Kemp, from his Spandau Ballet fame and acting roles to his family life, health, and estimated net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Who is Martin Kemp?

Age: 63 (born 10 October 1961)

From: Islington, London.

Instagram: @martinjkemp

Martin John Kemp is an English musician, actor, film director, and TV presenter.

He first rose to fame as the bassist in the New Romantic band Spandau Ballet, one of the UK’s most iconic 1980s groups, known for hits such as 'True', 'Gold', and 'Through the Barricades'.

With the band, Martin toured internationally, appeared on major TV shows, and became a household name.

With Spandau Ballet Martin toured internationally, appeared on major TV shows, and became a household name.
With Spandau Ballet, Martin (second from right) toured internationally, appeared on major TV shows, and became a household name. Picture: Getty

After achieving success in music, Martin transitioned into acting. He is perhaps best known for his role as Steve Owen on the BBC soap EastEnders, which he played from 1998 to 2002.

His portrayal of the complex and often troubled character won critical acclaim and cemented his reputation as a talented actor.

Martin also starred in films, including The Krays (1990), where he played one of the notorious Kray twins, alongside his brother Gary Kemp.

Martin also starred in films, including The Krays (1990), where he played one of the notorious Kray twins, alongside his brother Gary Kemp (pictured)
Martin also starred in films, including The Krays (1990), where he played one of the notorious Kray twins, alongside his brother Gary Kemp (pictured). Picture: Getty

He has appeared in other television dramas and reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, and in recent years has presented shows alongside his son, such as Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best.

Beyond acting and presenting, Martin has co-written his autobiography with his wife Shirlie, giving fans a deeper look into his life both on and off screen.

Martin Kemp is perhaps best known for his role as Steve Owen on the BBC soap EastEnders, which he played from 1998 to 2002.
Martin Kemp is perhaps best known for his role as Steve Owen on the BBC soap EastEnders, which he played from 1998 to 2002. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Martin Kemp?

Martin Kemp is 6 ft / 1.83 m tall

Who is Martin Kemp’s wife?

Martin Kemp has been married to Shirlie Holliman since 1988.

Shirlie first rose to fame as one half of the pop duo Pepsi & Shirlie, who originally provided backing vocals for Wham! and became a chart-topping act in their own right in the 1980s.

Martin and Shirlie were introduced by George Michael during their time in the music scene, and the pair quickly formed a strong bond that has lasted decades.

They have been celebrated as one of showbiz’s enduring couples, supporting each other through careers in music, television, and beyond.

Martin and Shirlie have two children: Roman Kemp, born in 1993, and Harley Moon Kemp, born in 1989.
Martin and Shirlie have two children: Roman Kemp, born in 1993, and Harley Moon Kemp, born in 1989. Picture: Getty

Who are Martin Kemp’s children?

Martin and Shirlie have two children: Roman Kemp, born in 1993, and Harley Moon Kemp, born in 1989.

Roman has followed in his father’s footsteps into the entertainment industry, becoming a popular TV and radio presenter and various reality TV projects.

Harley Moon has also pursued creative interests, though she remains more private than her brother.

Together, the family has maintained a strong bond, with Martin often sharing moments of pride in his children’s achievements.

What is Martin Kemp’s net worth?

Martin Kemp’s net worth is estimated to be around £3.5 million.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Kelly Brook was among the first five celebrities to take part in the show's opening trial

I'm a Celebrity First Look: Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty parachute into jungle
Among the many tributes the Osbourne received, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.

Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles' incredible gesture after husband Ozzy's death

Jennifer Anniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry’s death: "It was so shocking"

I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series.

I’m A Celeb's Shona McGarty reveals emotional reason she said 'yes' to jungle

TV & Movies

Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley star in Waitrose's new Christmas advert.

Waitrose's 2025 Christmas advert sees Keira Knightley fall head over heels for unlikely star
I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format.

I'm A Celebrity reveals major rule change that will shake-up entire show

TV & Movies

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo spoke exclusively to Heart.

Wicked's Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo open up about sweet friendship off-set

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston switch on Christmas

Heart officially switches on Christmas! How to listen

Julia-Ruth addressed her secret relationship with Joe on social media.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals shocking reason why she had 'fling' with co-star Joe

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up confirmed: See the full cast for 2025

Kelly Brook has officially confirmed she’s swapping the Heart studio for the Australian jungle

Kelly Brook announces she's going on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here: "My greatest fear"
The Celebrity Traitors winner, 49, was with TV personality Cleo Rocos, 63, in Marrakesh when a man emerged from the shadows and grabbed her arm.

Alan Carr saved friend's life after 'knocking 10-inch knife' from attacker's hand

The former Love Island star, 26, shares two-year-old daughter Bambi with her long-term partner Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae gives emotional update as she opens up about "desperate" second baby

Atomic Kitten first hit the charts in the 90s with their success peaking in the naughties

Where are Atomic Kitten now?

Music

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David’s star-studded Knighthood party.

Victoria Beckham shares behind the scenes photos of David Beckham's knighthood party

Davina McCall announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Davina McCall reveals successful surgery after breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Lisa Riley is back in the spotlight with her return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle and her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Lisa Riley facts: I'm a Celeb star's career, age, height, husband and more revealed

Kelly Brook is best known today as a radio host on Heart alongside co-host JK.

Kelly Brook facts: I'm a Celeb star's age, height, husband, career and more

Jack Osbourne has joined fellow celebs in entering the jungle for 2025's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Jack Osbourne facts: I'm a Celeb star's height, wife, career, family and more

Ruby Wax is back in the spotlight as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Ruby Wax facts: I'm a Celeb star's net worth, husband and mental health career

Glen Powell in The Running Man

The Running Man starring Glen Powell: Behind the scenes of 80s remake

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed