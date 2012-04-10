Marvin and Rochelle set a date for the wedding!

There has been much speculation, but the pop star couple have finally revealed the day of their wedding.

JLS star Marvin Humes and The Saturdays singer Rochelle Wiseman are one of our favourite couples, having got engaged in Antigua over the Christmas holidays.



Now, they've posted a picture on Facebook of the knives and forks they'll be using on the day, specially engraved with 'Bride' and 'Groom' and the date of their wedding: 19th October 2012.



'Kinda unnecessary but also cute!!,' wrote Rochelle on The Saturdays' Facebook page. 'What do you reckon guys? Rochelle x'.



See the picture below: