Marvin and Rochelle delay Honeymoon

Marvin Humes and Rochelle Wiseman are delaying their honeymoon because of their hectic work schedule.

The JLS star and Saturdays singer are reportedly set to wet during the London 2012 Olympics, but are putting their honeymoon on hold until around Christmas.



'We're going to have a honeymoon at Christmas because we have to fly straight to America to film [a new Saturdays] reality show,' said Rochelle to the Daily Mirror. Marvin and I will go away then instead as the music industry is dead around that time.



'We are returning to the Maldives because that's where Marvin proposed,' continued Rochelle. 'It's very special and fits in nicely.'

Aww... how cute!