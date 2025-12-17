Mary Berry facts: Age, cooking career, husband and children revealed

17 December 2025, 20:00

Mary Berry has crafted multiple TV shows and books in her cooking career
Mary Berry has crafted multiple TV shows and books in her cooking career. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From Mary Berry's most famous recipes to her net worth and where she's from, here's everything you need to know about Britain's most loved baker.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mary Berry has become one the UK's most loved bakers thanks to her decades in the kitchen cooking up delicious savoury and sweet recipes for us all to make ourselves at home.

Helping us along this Christmas, the TV star is bringing us a festive Special, A Mary Berry Christmas, where she'll be chatting to a host of celebrities about her favourite December traditions including her best bakes.

So what do we need to know about Mary as we turn to her for more culinary tips and tricks?

Here's everything you need to know from her age, what TV shows she's been on and her net worth. Plus, who her husband and children are and what sadly happened to her son.

Mary Berry in a bright blue dress
Mary Berry has become one of Britain's most loved TV stars and cooks. Picture: Getty

How old is Mary Berry and where is she from?

Born on March 24, 1935, Mary is currently 90 years old after celebrating her big milestone birthday in 2025.

The TV treasure was originally from Bath, where she lived with parents Alleyne and Margaret alongside her two siblings, brothers Roger and William.

Mary now lives in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

How tall is Mary Berry?

Mary stands at 5ft 5in which is around 1.65m in height.

What TV shows has Mary Berry done? A look inside her cooking career

Mary has had an incredibly successful career which she began as a cookery writer before getting her big break on the small screen.

In the 60s she became a cookery magazine editor and landed her first TV contract in the early 70s, Afternoon Plus. She also wrote cookery books and opened her own cooking school in the 90s.

Mary became most famous for her time as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, which she did from 2010 until 2016. She chose to leave the show when they moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

She has a whole string of TV shows she's proud of which includes, Mary Berry Cooks, Mary Berry's Classic, Mary Berry's Quick Cooking and Mary Makes It Easy to name but a few.

Mary has a strong connection with the royal family and has more than 80 books to her name too.

Mary Berry has been married to her husband Paul since 1966
Mary Berry has been married to her husband Paul since 1966. Picture: Getty

What is Mary Berry's net worth?

With all of those TV shows and books to brag about, Mary has accumulated a very healthy net worth of £18.6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is Mary Berry's husband?

Mary has always kept her family life out of the public eye but we do know she is married to husband Paul Hunnings. The couple married in 1966.

Paul, 93, had a job selling antique books but is now retired. Mary recently opened up about her marriage and how she felt about still having her husband by her side despite his fragile health.

She said: "I am lucky to have him because so many of my girlfriends have not got their husbands. But I have got one. He is forgetful but he is lovely."

Who are Mary Berry's children?

Together with her husband, Mary has three children - Thomas, born in 1968, William born in 1969 and Annabel born in 1972.

Mary has spoke about the difficulties of being a working mum at a time when so few did it. She told Woman & Home magazine: "I was a working mum when there weren't many working mums. It wasn't easy, but I'm very glad I did. When the children were young, I did feel very guilty, though. So I reckon I was not the best mum. I enjoy my children far more now than when they were young."

Thomas became a tree surgeon and Annabel also become a trained chef and has worked alongside her mum on a couple of occasions.

Mary and Paul now have five grandchildren too.

What happened to Mary Berry's son?

Sadly, Mary and Paul's son William died in a tragic car crash when he was just 19 years old.

In a documentary about Mary's life she recalled the moment of the incident the he borrowed the car to go into town with his sister. Annabel was unharmed.

Mary said: "You know we were so lucky to have him. He brought us such joy."

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

Ruth is currently recovering in a wheelchair.

Traitors star Ruth Codd reveals plans to walk again after second leg amputation

Celebrities

Vanessa White revealed her baby's gender to British Vogue.

The Saturdays' Vanessa White reveals unborn baby’s gender following surprise wedding

Paddington The Musical made its glittering London debut in November 2025.

Paddington The Musical: Cast, storyline, songs, tickets and who plays Paddington revealed

Rob Reiner's daughter Tracey issued a heartbreaking statement.

Rob Reiner's daughter speaks out for first time since father's tragic death

S Club 7 has teased a 2026 reunion

Are S Club 7 getting back together? Member Jon Lee shares exciting 2026 details

Music

Vanessa White has officially married her partner of eight years in a surprise wedding ceremony

The Saturdays singer Vanessa White is married and her wedding pictures are gorgeous

Simon Cowell held back tears in his new Netflix documentary The Next Act when he learned of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

Simon Cowell reveals ‘horrific’ moment he heard of Liam Payne's death

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on December 14

Rob Reiner's last conversation with Monty Python star revealed as tributes pour in for director
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance to perform a couple’s first dance song in Staffordshire.

Chris Martin surprises fans by performing their first dance song at wedding

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Royal Mail confirm Christmas post days and times.

Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day? Royal Mail delivery dates explained

Lifestyle

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after I'm A Celeb

Kelly Brook returns to Heart after I'm A Celeb!

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about being EsDeeKid

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on EsDeeKid theory

'The End of an Era' and 'The Final Show' will debut this December.

When are Taylor Swift's The End of an Era and The Final Show out on Disney Plus?

TV & Movies

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Music

Kelly Osbourne has delivered a powerful message to critics commenting on her appearance, revealing that the grief of losing her father has taken a toll on her health.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critisim of her appearance amid grief for late father Ozzy

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.

Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs, breakup and reunion explained

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards

Global reveals the winners of the first ever Global Player Awards: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more
Pamela Anderson broke her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.

Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

Celebrities