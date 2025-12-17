Mary Berry facts: Age, cooking career, husband and children revealed

Mary Berry has crafted multiple TV shows and books in her cooking career. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From Mary Berry's most famous recipes to her net worth and where she's from, here's everything you need to know about Britain's most loved baker.

Mary Berry has become one the UK's most loved bakers thanks to her decades in the kitchen cooking up delicious savoury and sweet recipes for us all to make ourselves at home.

Helping us along this Christmas, the TV star is bringing us a festive Special, A Mary Berry Christmas, where she'll be chatting to a host of celebrities about her favourite December traditions including her best bakes.

So what do we need to know about Mary as we turn to her for more culinary tips and tricks?

Here's everything you need to know from her age, what TV shows she's been on and her net worth. Plus, who her husband and children are and what sadly happened to her son.

Mary Berry has become one of Britain's most loved TV stars and cooks. Picture: Getty

How old is Mary Berry and where is she from?

Born on March 24, 1935, Mary is currently 90 years old after celebrating her big milestone birthday in 2025.

The TV treasure was originally from Bath, where she lived with parents Alleyne and Margaret alongside her two siblings, brothers Roger and William.

Mary now lives in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

How tall is Mary Berry?

Mary stands at 5ft 5in which is around 1.65m in height.

What TV shows has Mary Berry done? A look inside her cooking career

Mary has had an incredibly successful career which she began as a cookery writer before getting her big break on the small screen.

In the 60s she became a cookery magazine editor and landed her first TV contract in the early 70s, Afternoon Plus. She also wrote cookery books and opened her own cooking school in the 90s.

Mary became most famous for her time as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, which she did from 2010 until 2016. She chose to leave the show when they moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

She has a whole string of TV shows she's proud of which includes, Mary Berry Cooks, Mary Berry's Classic, Mary Berry's Quick Cooking and Mary Makes It Easy to name but a few.

Mary has a strong connection with the royal family and has more than 80 books to her name too.

Mary Berry has been married to her husband Paul since 1966. Picture: Getty

What is Mary Berry's net worth?

With all of those TV shows and books to brag about, Mary has accumulated a very healthy net worth of £18.6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is Mary Berry's husband?

Mary has always kept her family life out of the public eye but we do know she is married to husband Paul Hunnings. The couple married in 1966.

Paul, 93, had a job selling antique books but is now retired. Mary recently opened up about her marriage and how she felt about still having her husband by her side despite his fragile health.

She said: "I am lucky to have him because so many of my girlfriends have not got their husbands. But I have got one. He is forgetful but he is lovely."

Who are Mary Berry's children?

Together with her husband, Mary has three children - Thomas, born in 1968, William born in 1969 and Annabel born in 1972.

Mary has spoke about the difficulties of being a working mum at a time when so few did it. She told Woman & Home magazine: "I was a working mum when there weren't many working mums. It wasn't easy, but I'm very glad I did. When the children were young, I did feel very guilty, though. So I reckon I was not the best mum. I enjoy my children far more now than when they were young."

Thomas became a tree surgeon and Annabel also become a trained chef and has worked alongside her mum on a couple of occasions.

Mary and Paul now have five grandchildren too.

What happened to Mary Berry's son?

Sadly, Mary and Paul's son William died in a tragic car crash when he was just 19 years old.

In a documentary about Mary's life she recalled the moment of the incident the he borrowed the car to go into town with his sister. Annabel was unharmed.

Mary said: "You know we were so lucky to have him. He brought us such joy."

