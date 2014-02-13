Heart Exclusive - Matt Damon Wants A Role On Downton Abbey

Matt Damon tells Heart's very own Charlie Girling he'd be open to a cameo on 'Downton Abbey'.

"My wife loves that show more than anybody," says the 'The Monuments Men' star.

"[More than Michella Obama?] I dunno... They would have a lot to talk about."

Matt Damon is currently in the UK promoting new movie 'The Monuments Men', based on the true story of soldiers who went to Germany to retrieve artistic masterpieces in World War II.

Also starring George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Bill Murray and John Goodman, it promises to be one of the biggest films of the year.

'The Monuments Men' hits cinemas nationwide this Valentine's Day, Friday February 14.