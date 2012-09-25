Matt Damon is a terrible cook!

Oscar-winner Matt Damon might be one of the most talented actors around, but he admits his skills don't go as far as the kitchen.

The 41-year-old and wife Luciana raise Alexia, 14, Isabella, six, Gia, four, and 23-month-old Stella, but Matt admits the best he can cook is 'kids' fare'.



'I'm a terrible cook, but I do a little bit of it at home,' said the actor to People. 'I'm relegated to kids' fare and I can make more of the functional stuff.



'I cook pasta with butter and steam broccoli.'



Doesn't look like Matt will be winning any awards in cuisine any time soon!