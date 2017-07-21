Matt Terry Is Back With A New Single To Rival 'Despacito'!

Your X Factor winner Matt is back and featuring on the Spanish-themed track 'Subeme La Radio'.

It's hard to believe it's been nearly a whole year since Matt Terry won the X Factor last December.

Now he's back and featuring on Enrique Iglesias track 'Subeme La Radio' along with Sean Paul.

Matt is fluent in Spanish after living in Spain for eight years with his grandparents.

The 24-year-old singer is now set to put his Spanish skills to the test on the sexy new track which is set to rival 'Despacito' by Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

Speaking about the track, which makes its debut on Heart today, Matt told The Sun newspaper, “Enrique asked me to be part of this track, which is amazing.

“We’re label mates and both signed to RCA but mainly it’s because I have a Spanish background.

“I sing the second verse and the second chorus. We did it out in Miami. They said, ‘Enrique wants you'."