Matthew McConaughey wants baby

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves want a baby, and are said to want to conceive ‘on or before’ their honeymoon.

The film star proposed to Camila over the festive period. They already have son Levi, three, and two-year-old daughter Vida together, and now want a third child.

Reports have suggested that the pair will wed in Camila’s home country, Brazil.

‘They’re planning a beach wedding in the spring and hoping to get pregnant on or before their honeymoon,’ a source explained.

‘Camila would be happy with just one more baby, but Matthew is dead-set on having a large family,’ the source continued. ‘He’s sure that the engagement will convince her to have at least two more children over the next five years.’

The couple met in 2007 and currently reside in Austin, Texas.