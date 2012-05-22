Matthew Morrison ready to be a dad

The 'What To Expect When You Are Expecting' actor is ready for kids

Morrison, whose father is a midwife, is looking forward to having a family of his own.

'I do see myself becoming a father a couple of years down the line' the actor, who's best known for playing Mr Schuester in Glee told Glamour magazine 'My dad is a midwife and I helped him deliver two babies when I was a senior in high school, so I asked him a lot of questions.'

Matthew Morrison is currently starring in 'What To Expect When You Are Expecting' alongside Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez.