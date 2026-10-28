Matthew Perry’s sister reveals poignant moment Friends stars gathered at his coffin

Matthew Perry’s sister has offered a moving glimpse into the private funeral of the late Friends star. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Mia Perry Bowick recalls how Jennifer Aniston and her Friends co-stars held hands and wept around the actor’s coffin at his 2023 funeral.

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Matthew Perry’s sister has offered a moving glimpse into the private funeral of the late Friends star, recalling how Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars gathered around his coffin in a moment of shared grief.

Mia Perry Bowick, the younger sister of the actor, spoke about the emotional farewell in the new Netflix documentary The One About Matthew Perry, describing how the cast came together to pay their respects following his death in October 2023.

Perry, who became a household name playing the sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, died aged 54 at his home in Los Angeles.

Perry, who became a household name playing the sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, died aged 54 at his home in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

His death was ruled an accident, caused by the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.

Recalling the funeral, Mia described an intimate gathering attended by close friends and family members.

“The funeral was very small, close friends and family only,” she said in the documentary.

She remembered sitting with her family in the front row before noticing the arrival of the five actors who had shared the screen with her brother for a decade.

Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer starred alongside Matthew on Friends between 1994 and 2004. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer starred alongside Matthew on Friends between 1994 and 2004, becoming one of television’s most recognisable ensembles.

Mia said she had not seen the group in around 20 years, adding Jennifer was the first to approach her, offering a “huge hug”, before the other actors also came forward to embrace her.

“And then all five of them walked up to the casket holding hands, and just stood around him, crying,” she recalled.

For Mia, the experience was made even more poignant by a deeply personal sensation that she felt her brother was somehow still beside her.

She described sensing Matthew behind her right shoulder, imagining him leaning towards her with a characteristically irreverent remark: “How [expletive] up is this?”

The unexpected thought made her burst into laughter, even as the funeral continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, there he is making me laugh at the most horrible moment,’” Mia said, explaining that the imagined exchange felt entirely in keeping with her brother’s humour.

She admitted that laughing at such a moment felt inappropriate, but the memory also brought her comfort.

The documentary explores Matthew’s life beyond his celebrated television career, including his long struggle with addiction and repeated attempts to become sober.

Mia Perry Bowick, the younger sister of the actor, spoke about the emotional farewell in the new Netflix documentary The One About Matthew Perry. Picture: Netflix

Mia estimated he had spent more than $7 million trying to overcome his substance abuse problems.

Matthew had previously spoken candidly about the impact addiction had on his life, revealing that he could not remember filming seasons three to six of Friends because of his struggles at the time.

Despite the significance of the series in his life, none of his five former co-stars appear in the new documentary.

Director Mary Robertson told Page Six that the filmmakers had approached the actors about participating, but they ultimately chose not to take part.

“I know the Friends actors love Matthew, and grieve Matthew. We did ask them if they would participate, and they decided not to,” she said.

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Mary added she understood their decision, noting that grief is deeply personal and that the actors might not feel ready to discuss their loss publicly.

Following Matthew’s death in 2023, the five stars released a joint statement expressing their devastation and describing their relationship with him as something that extended far beyond their professional lives.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said at the time, adding that they needed space to grieve and process the loss.

Their decision to attend the funeral together, as recalled by Mia, offers another glimpse into that enduring bond.

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