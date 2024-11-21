Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

21 November 2024, 20:30

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained
Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained. Picture: ITV / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Did Maura Higgins date Barry McGuigan's son Shane? What happened between them? Have Maura and Barry ever met? Everything you need to know, explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maura Higgins, 33, is revealed to have had a relationship with none other than her I'm A Celebrity campmate Barry McGuigan's son, Shane McGuigan.

The Love Island star turned influencer and TV personality is said to have dated Shane in 2018 for a short time, with the pair meeting when she was a ring girl, ahead of her time on Love Island in 2019.

Now, Maura is set to meet Shane's dad, Barry, for the first time, with the star revealing ahead of her entry into the jungle that she hasn't met him before.

But what happened between Maura and Shane? How long did they date for and are they friends now? Here's everything you need to know.

Maura Higgins previously dated Barry McGuigan's son Shane in 2018
Maura Higgins previously dated Barry McGuigan's son Shane in 2018. Picture: ITV

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins briefly dated Barry McGuigan's son, Shane McGuigan, back in 2018.

The pair met in May 2018 when Maura was booked as a ring girl for the David Haye vs Tony Bellew rematch. At the time, Shane was there covering the boxing match.

The pair dated for a short time before splitting, however, they are said to have remained friends.

At the time of their romance an insider told The Sun: "Maura has brains and beauty and she quickly caught Shane's eye. They got chatting and had instant chemistry so of course he asked her out.

“At the time Maura lived in Ireland, and Shane was running his boxing gym in London, and she was travelling a lot for work so it wasn't easy to pull off."

They added: "There were no hard feelings when it ended. It turned out to be short lived and the spark fizzled out."

Shane McGuigan is a boxing coach, currently working in South West London
Shane McGuigan is a boxing coach, currently working in South West London. Picture: Getty

Shane, like his dad, has gone on to pursue a career in boxing. However, unlike Barry, he is not a boxer himself and instead coaches boxers, currently working in South West London.

Throughout his career he has worked with the likes of Chantelle Cameron, George Groves, Carl Frampton and Lee McGregor.

While you'd think that Maura and Barry have already met, due to her romance with Shane, it appears the pair will meet for the first time in the Australian jungle.

Speaking ahead of her stint on I'm A Celebrity, Maura alluded that she hadn't met Barry before, saying: "I reckon I'd get on really well with Barry McGuigan. You know, Irish, I think, very humorous."

Barry McGuigan has three sons and one daughter
Barry McGuigan has three sons and one daughter. Picture: Getty

During her time in the spotlight, Maura has had romances with a number of famous faces, including Curtis Pritchard, who she met on Love Island and left the show with. Sadly, their romance did not last and they announced their split in March 2020.

Later the same year, Maura started dating another Love Island co-star, Chris Taylor, who she was in a relationship with for six months before they parted ways in May 2021.

Maura then went on to date former Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, confirming their romance on social media in July 2021.

Most recently, Maura has been linked to TOWIE's Pete Wicks, however, she has since confirmed they are just friends, telling the press ahead of I'm A Celebrity that she is single.

Rev Richard Coles has made millions of pounds over the years

Reverend Richard Coles net worth: His secret millions revealed

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his musical career

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

I'm A Celebrity

Harry Judd has supported his friend Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones supported by McFly bandmate Harry Judd after anxiety confession

I'm A Celebrity

Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old

What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother? Family tragedy explained

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral

Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

Lucy Jo-Hudson and Alan Halsall together on the red carpet

Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

Top Christmas Markets revealed

7 of the best UK Christmas markets of 2024 revealed

Christmas

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle?

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity

Tulisa is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2024

Tulisa’s cosmetic surgery explained amid health battle

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa's ex-boyfriends revealed

Tulisa dating history: I'm A Celebrity star's ex-boyfriends and relationships revealed

Coleen and Wayen Rooney have been married for years

Inside Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage: Their relationship timeline revealed

Barry McGuigan has opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika, who died from bowel cancer when she was just 33-years-old

Who is Barry McGuigan's daughter? Danika's life, career and cancer battle explained

Coleen Rooney has opened up about the death of her sister Rosie McLoughlin

Who is Coleen Rooney's sister Rosie McLoughlin?

Rebekah Vardy has called Ant and Dec's jokes about the Wagatha Christie trial "lame"

Rebekah Vardy brutally responds to Ant and Dec over Wagatha Christie jokes on I'm A Celebrity

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of confirmed contestants

I'm A Celebrity

OneRepublic will perform 27 shows during the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe

OneRepublic 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme

Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed
Rev Richard Coles is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle

Reverend Richard Coles facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, partner, children and career revealed
Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

GK Barry is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2024

GK Barry facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, real name and career revealed