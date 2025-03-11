Maura Higgins ignores Danny Jones backlash as she breaks social media silence

Maura Higgins has returned to social media after Danny Jones scandal. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

After Danny Jones' wife Georgia returned to Instagram, Maura Higgins has now posted on the platform but failed to address the kissing scandal.

Maura Higgins has proved to fans she is attempting to put her recent kissing scandal with McFly's Danny Jones behind her after she finally broke her silence on social media.

The Love Island beauty, 34, headed back to work in the wake of the BRIT Awards drama in which she was caught 'smooching' the married musician on camera at the ceremony's celebrity after-party.

Posting online for the first time since she was accused of locking lips with the father-of-one, the former Love Island star took to Instagram to update fans on her life as she keeps her head down in Los Angeles.

She shared a blurry photo of woman's silhouette posing with a peace sign, with the caption "Shoot Day Ready", hinting she was back to business as usual after the scandal.

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

The story, posted by the reality icon's makeup artist Suzy Clarke, was re-shared by Maura herself, who was tagged along with her glam team, including celebrity hairdresser Carl Bembridge.

This comes hours after Danny's wife Georgia broke her social media silence, sharing a picture of their seven-year-old son Cooper alongside a blue heart emoji.

This is the first time the former Miss England has posted on social media, after videos emerged of her Masked Singer husband with the influencer.

Maura Higgins has not addressed with Danny Jones kissing scandal . Picture: Instagram/Maura Higgins

A source told The Mirror that Danny and Georgia were "working" through their issues.

They explained: "Everyone would understand why Danny and his wife have been quiet.

"They are likely working through various discussions from the first video that was released alone. With this second video, Danny needs to now speak out."

The insider added: "Maura is getting a lot of the backlash, and Danny seems to be getting away with his actions as a husband who was supposed to have been in love with his wife for over a decade.

"Danny’s career should be halted at this point and he should be big enough to now speak out to everyone and explain what has happened and take some accountability."

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together. Picture: Getty

Another insider also revealed how Maura was having a "horrendous" week after the backlash became too much for the star.

The source said: "Maura is a tough character but the reaction to events of the last week has been utterly relentless, and it’s fair to say it’s taken its toll. She has found all of this very difficult to navigate.

"She appreciates she’s in the public eye and there is extra interest around her, but the abuse is off the charts, and people need to calm down. She is trying to treat things as business as usual, but it’s hard."